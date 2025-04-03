A Quick History of American Tariffs: The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly

President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced sweeping tariffs against several nations as he seeks to revitalize manufacturing in America while obtaining more favorable trade deals.

The announcement set the world ablaze, sending Europe, China, and other nations into a panic. Several nations have announced retaliatory measures against the U.S. But the tariffs still stand, and now the nation is engaged in a game of economic chicken.

President Trump:



"In a few moments, I will sign a historic executive order instituting reciprocal tariffs on countries throughout the world."

During his announcement, the president stated that the U.S. would be issuing “reciprocal tariffs” on nations that impose unfair duties on American products.

It is too early to tell who will blink first. But even before Trump’s announcement, there were indications that the strategy might bear some fruit. Both Canada and Mexico signaled that they would be willing to make concessions in response to the tariffs.

Still, even if it is early in the nascent trade war, history could shed some light on how this could play out.

The United States has used tariffs in a similar fashion to Trump’s plan at several points throughout its history. In fact, tariffs have played a significant role in economic policy, typically used to protect domestic industries or to deal with trade imbalances. This tactic has had mixed results.

Tariffs were originally a primary source of revenue for the federal government before it began swiping money out of our paychecks. Duties accounted for about 90 percent of the government’s revenue from 1790 to 1860.

The year 1828 saw the passing of a tariff that raised duties on imported goods by up to 50 percent. The objective was to protect industries in the North. However, critics in the South slammed the measure, calling it the “Tariff of Abominations.”

The tariff produced positive results – for the North. It shielded a number of manufacturers – especially those that made textiles – from competition coming from Britain.

The South did not fare well under these duties. They raised costs for Southern consumers, who had to rely more on imports. This led to the Nullification Crisis and prompted South Carolina to threaten secession because it viewed the tariffs as unconstitutional, which mean they were null and void.

In this case, tariffs were a net negative. Yes, the North certainly benefitted from the duties. But the South suffered severe economic harm. The situation came frighteningly close to sparking a violent confrontation between South Carolina and the federal government.

The North issued the Morrill Tariff in 1861 to protect industries in the North, similar to the 1828 tariffs. However, as with the 1828 tariffs, it negatively affected the South and is believed to have contributed to the start of the Civil War. These tariffs were later used to fund the Union’s war effort while protecting its industries.

After the Civil War, tariffs became less of a revenue-generating strategy and more of a protectionist action.

The Smoot-Hawley Tariff Act of 1930 increased duties on over 20,000 imported goods. It was the second-highest tariff in U.S. history. The measure aimed to protect U.S. farming and other industries from foreign competition during the Great Depression.

Canada and Europe responded by issuing retaliatory tariffs, which reduced U.S. exports and imports by about 67 percent. This worsened the depression and made life harder for those already struggling to make ends meet.

President Richard Nixon issued a ten percent surcharge on imports in 1971 to increase the value of American currency. The surcharge lasted for four months, after which it was lifted. The measure achieved its goal of realigning the nation’s currency, even if it caused a bit of a shock to trading partners.

President George W. Bush imposed tariffs up to 30 percent on steel imports in 2002 to protect domestic manufacturers. After pressure from the World Trade Organization, the Bush administration lifted the tariffs after almost two years.

While the measure temporarily saved jobs in steel-producing states like Pennsylvania, it also raised prices and harmed industries that rely on steel, according to the Tax Foundation.

The Obama administration issued tariffs up to 35 percent on Chinese tires in 2009. This tariff, which lasted for three years, saved up to 1,200 tire manufacturing jobs. But, as with past tariffs, it raised prices for consumers, CNN reported.

But a study from the Peterson Institute of International Economics found that the tariffs cost Americans in many other ways. Americans paid more for tires. Some Chinese-made tires cost as much as 26% more -- rising on average to $39 per tire, from about $31. And U.S. tire makers, facing less competition from China, also raised prices on American-made tires 3.2%. According to Peterson's model, higher prices from the tire tariff cost Americans an extra $1.1 billion, which translated to an estimated 3,731 retail jobs lost. Plus, China fought back by imposing penalties on U.S. shipments of chicken parts. The Peterson study estimates that China's retaliation cost American chicken producers $1 billion in sales. "Tire safeguards did not change Chinese policies in a helpful way, nor did they boost U.S. employment," wrote Gary Hufbauer, a trade expert at Peterson, who authored the report.

As you can see, tariffs have been a mixed bag in America. In some ways, they have protected critical industries. On the other hand, they have typically resulted in higher prices for American consumers.

Still, it appears that tariffs can yield some positive results when they are used sparingly. Limited use of this tactic has sometimes provided an economic boost. In Trump’s case, he could be leveraging the threat of tariffs to push other nations into giving the U.S. a fair deal. If this is the case, then the pressure strategy might work.

But there is the risk of other nations retaliating in a way that harms everyday Americans similar to what happened with the Smoot-Hawley tariffs. If this happens, and America is pulled into a protracted trade war, consumers might be in for some tough times ahead. Not only will they be paying more for goods and services, they could face even more inflation.

It is certainly a gamble, but if Trump can get other nations to blink first, his gamble might just pay off.