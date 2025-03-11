White House Doesn't Budge: We're Deporting Terrorist Sympathizers
Is This the End for the Department of Education?
Trump Administration Might Be Targeting the 'Crown Jewel' of the Global Warming Cult
Hamas Calls for a Truce With Israel, but There's a Glaring Problem
State Lawmaker Wants to Lock People Up for Identifying As Transgender
VIP
Washington Post Supported the Gun Rights Position? It's A Miracle!
Agriculture Secretary Announces 'Good News' on the Average Price of Eggs
Pro-Palestinian Activists in Scotland Vandalize Trump Golf Course
Rashida Tlaib Really Let Her True Colors Show on Monday
Yikes: Elissa Slotkin Can't Answer Who Democratic Leader Is
Ukraine Agrees to 30-Day Ceasefire. Here's What Comes Next.
No, Trump Isn't Cutting Social Security or Medicare
JD Vance Makes 11th Hour Pitch to Republicans to Pass CR and Avoid...
VIP
The Sympathy for Mahmoud Khalil Is Out of This World
Tipsheet

BREAKING: Ontario Bows Down to Trump in Tariff War

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles  |  March 11, 2025 3:31 PM
Townhall Media

Well, that didn’t take too long. The Canadian province of Ontario has backed down after threatening to levy a surcharge on electricity to three U.S. states as President Donald Trump threatened to double the tariff he has already placed on Canadian goods.

Advertisement

Doug Ford, premier of Ontario, and U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick released a statement on Tuesday indicating they had come to an understanding. The two leaders “had a productive conversation about the economic relationship between the United States and Canada,” according to the statement.

Secretary Lutnick agreed to officially meet with Premier Ford in Washington on Thursday, March 13 alongside the United States Trade Representative to discuss a renewed USMCA (United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement) ahead of the April 2 reciprocal tariff deadline. In response, Ontario agreed to suspend its 25 per cent surcharge on exports of electricity to Michigan, New York and Minnesota.

Ford  told reporters that he and Lutnick “have both agreed, let cooler heads prevail.”

Earlier in the day, President Donald Trump wrote a post on Truth Social in which he announced an additional 25 percent tariff on Canadian steel and aluminum imports. It was a response to Canada placing a 25 percent tariff on electricity coming to the United States.

The tariff is set to go into effect on Wednesday. The president further indicated that he would declare a “National Emergency on Electricity within the threatened area.”

Recommended

Trump Administration Might Be Targeting the 'Crown Jewel' of the Global Warming Cult Matt Vespa
Advertisement

In a Monday post, the president indicated he would take further action against Canada after it imposed its 25 percent tariff. “Canada is a Tariff abuser, and always has been, but the United States is not going to be subsidizing Canada any longer,” he wrote.

It is not yet clear whether Canada will budge on its tariff, but it seems that Trump’s threat did have an impact given that Ontario is making this move. Perhaps the Wednesday meeting will move the two nations closer to a resolution that works for both parties. Either way, it appears Trump’s use of tariffs to bring Canada to the bargaining table might be yielding some fruit.

 

Tags: DONALD TRUMP CANADA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trump Administration Might Be Targeting the 'Crown Jewel' of the Global Warming Cult Matt Vespa
Rashida Tlaib Really Let Her True Colors Show on Monday Rebecca Downs
Is This the End for the Department of Education? Matt Vespa
Ukraine Agrees to 30-Day Ceasefire. Here's What Comes Next. Sarah Arnold
Hamas Calls for a Truce With Israel, but There's a Glaring Problem Jeff Charles
White House Doesn't Budge: We're Deporting Terrorist Sympathizers Katie Pavlich

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Trump Administration Might Be Targeting the 'Crown Jewel' of the Global Warming Cult Matt Vespa
Advertisement