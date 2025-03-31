Here's What's at Stake for Republicans in Wisconsin's Supreme Court Elections

It would be difficult to overstate what is at stake for Republicans and Democrats in the imminent Wisconsin Supreme Court election. The outcome would not only carry consequences for the state, but possibly national politics.

To put it simply, this election will be pivotal.

Justice Ann Walsh Bradley, a leftist, announced her retirement from the state Supreme Court in October, 2024, after 30 years on the bench. The announcement launched a vigorous campaign to determine who will replace her.

The two leading candidates are Democrat-aligned Judge Susan Crawford and Republican-aligned Brad Schimel, who previously served as Wisconsin’s attorney general. The court currently holds a 4-3 liberal majority, which means the outcome will decide which party will control it for the next ten years.

Both parties have poured tens of millions of dollars into this race. At least $100 million is expected to have been spent on the campaign by April 1 election day, making it the most expensive judicial race in U.S. history.

Tesla owner Elon Musk has been working hard in the state to gin up support for Schimel. He gave out two $1 million checks to voters as part of a giveaway. Billionaire George Soros has also funneled money into the race to support Crawford.

🚨 LMAO! Elon Musk just ran out on stage in Wisconsin wearing a cheese hat 🤣



And the crowd went absolutely WILD! 🔥

pic.twitter.com/vsZsvxBl9P — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 31, 2025

The election attracted a number of left-wing protesters who showed up to advocate for their candidate.

HAPPENING NOW: The crowd of protesters outside the Elon Musk town hall in Green Bay, Wisconsin continues to grow pic.twitter.com/cp99ZncENe — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) March 30, 2025

The stakes for both parties are tied to several high-profile issues that will undoubtedly come before the court in the not-too-distant future.

For starters, abortion will be a key topic, with the court reviewing a 176-year-old law that could be used to ban the procedure in the state. At issue is whether the Wisconsin Constitution protects abortion rights.

Election integrity will also be a factor. The court rejected President Donald Trump’s bid to challenge the outcome of the 2020 election due to its left-leaning majority. Future elections would also fall under the court’s purview – and it won’t only apply to national races.

There are several pending cases involving elections. Priorities USA v. Wisconsin Elections Commission involves the use of drop boxes for those casting absentee ballots. Republicans have long argued that drop boxes can lead to voter fraud and unfairly swing the outcome of elections. Given that Wisconsin is a swing state, this could have a massive impact on future races.

The court is also expected to look at a case involving redistricting and legislative maps. Clarke v. Wisconsin Elections Commission addresses this matter. It deals with allegedly gerrymandered legislative maps that favor right-leaning candidates. If the Democratic candidate wins, these maps could be drawn in a way that benefits Democrats.

There are likely several more cases that could be important for Wisconsinites, meaning that all eyes will be focused on what happens on Tuesday.