The Stakes in Wisconsin's Supreme Court Race Are High. Here's Why.
Anti-Gunner Organization Just Made the Case for Trans-Identified People to Own Firearms
Iran Loads Up Missiles After Trump Issues Threat
Pam Bondi Dismisses Biden-Era 'Jim Crow 2.0' Lawsuit
VIP
Colorado Far From Finished Infringing on Gun Rights
How the Left Downplays Politically-Motivated Crime As Just Protests
More 'Extremely Dangerous Criminals' Have Been Sent to El Salvador
VIP
Dems Say Wisconsin Is Not for Sale. Walker Hits Them With the Facts.
The High Cost of Coastal Litigation: A Threat to Louisiana’s Economy and Trump’s...
DOGE Will Look Into Lawmakers Who Became 'Strangely Wealthy'
VIP
Another Poll Shows Democrats in Disarray Over How the Party Is Handling Trump
Trump's Answer to a Question About a Third-Term Is Sure to Trigger the...
Here’s Why the LA Times Is Suing Mayor Karen Bass
Scott Jennings Goes Up Against Former Pentagon Spokesperson on 'Signalgate'
Tipsheet

Here's What's at Stake for Republicans in Wisconsin's Supreme Court Elections

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | March 31, 2025 1:45 PM
AP Photo/Morry Gash

It would be difficult to overstate what is at stake for Republicans and Democrats in the imminent Wisconsin Supreme Court election. The outcome would not only carry consequences for the state, but possibly national politics.

Advertisement

To put it simply, this election will be pivotal.

Justice Ann Walsh Bradley, a leftist, announced her retirement from the state Supreme Court in October, 2024, after 30 years on the bench. The announcement launched a vigorous campaign to determine who will replace her.

The two leading candidates are Democrat-aligned Judge Susan Crawford and Republican-aligned Brad Schimel, who previously served as Wisconsin’s attorney general. The court currently holds a 4-3 liberal majority, which means the outcome will decide which party will control it for the next ten years.

Both parties have poured tens of millions of dollars into this race. At least $100 million is expected to have been spent on the campaign by April 1 election day, making it the most expensive judicial race in U.S. history.

Tesla owner Elon Musk has been working hard in the state to gin up support for Schimel. He gave out two $1 million checks to voters as part of a giveaway. Billionaire George Soros has also funneled money into the race to support Crawford.

Recommended

Scott Jennings Goes Up Against Former Pentagon Spokesperson on 'Signalgate' Rebecca Downs
Advertisement

The election attracted a number of left-wing protesters who showed up to advocate for their candidate.

The stakes for both parties are tied to several high-profile issues that will undoubtedly come before the court in the not-too-distant future.

For starters, abortion will be a key topic, with the court reviewing a 176-year-old law that could be used to ban the procedure in the state. At issue is whether the Wisconsin Constitution protects abortion rights.

Election integrity will also be a factor. The court rejected President Donald Trump’s bid to challenge the outcome of the 2020 election due to its left-leaning majority. Future elections would also fall under the court’s purview – and it won’t only apply to national races.

There are several pending cases involving elections. Priorities USA v. Wisconsin Elections Commission involves the use of drop boxes for those casting absentee ballots. Republicans have long argued that drop boxes can lead to voter fraud and unfairly swing the outcome of elections. Given that Wisconsin is a swing state, this could have a massive impact on future races.

Advertisement

The court is also expected to look at a case involving redistricting and legislative maps. Clarke v. Wisconsin Elections Commission addresses this matter. It deals with allegedly gerrymandered legislative maps that favor right-leaning candidates. If the Democratic candidate wins, these maps could be drawn in a way that benefits Democrats.

There are likely several more cases that could be important for Wisconsinites, meaning that all eyes will be focused on what happens on Tuesday.

Tags: WISCONSIN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Scott Jennings Goes Up Against Former Pentagon Spokesperson on 'Signalgate' Rebecca Downs
When Conservatives Refuse to Play Along, the Dems and Regime Media Lose Kurt Schlichter
DOGE Will Look Into Lawmakers Who Became 'Strangely Wealthy' Madeline Leesman
Iran Loads Up Missiles After Trump Issues Threat Jeff Charles
The Stakes in Wisconsin's Supreme Court Race Are High. Here's Why. Katie Pavlich
Trump's Answer to a Question About a Third-Term Is Sure to Trigger the Media Mia Cathell

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Scott Jennings Goes Up Against Former Pentagon Spokesperson on 'Signalgate' Rebecca Downs
Advertisement