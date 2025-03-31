Here's Why You Should Be Paying Close Attention to Wisconsin Tomorrow

We've been banging this drum for weeks now, and the big day is finally about to arrive. Wisconsin is set to elect its next Supreme Court justice today, and the results will be very impactful. If the conservative wins the race, the court's balance will flip back to a 4-3 constitutionalist majority. If the 'progressive' wins, the court's existing left-leaning majority will be solidified with four hardcore leftists, as the retiring justice is considered more moderate and restrained than the others. Democrats are openly talking about a wish list of redrawing Congressional districts to flip GOP seats, to undoing successful budget reforms, to axing voter ID requirements. The leftist, Susan Crawford, has demonstrated a propensity for being woke and soft on crime. She's handed down scandalously lenient sentences even for sexual predators who target children.

Again, there's a lot on the line. Despite the Left building a narrative about Elon Musk trying to 'buy' the election, the Left has outspent the Right by millions in this race, as is so often the case in recent years. Their big money and dark money interests are very active, resulting in tens of millions of dollars being spent:

Heading into the final weekend of the Wisconsin Supreme Court race, advertising airings and bookings now total $72.4 million. @crawfordforwi and allies at $39.8 million and @TeamSchimel and allies at $32.7 million. Top 10 ad spenders per @Ad_Impact: pic.twitter.com/pw88RZbxsS — John McCormick (@McCormickJohn) March 28, 2025



Here's one of the ads being run in the Badger State, basically begging Trump voters to show up:

Wisconsin showed up for President Trump in November. On April 1st, it’s time to show up for him again. Vote Brad Schimel. pic.twitter.com/6J20ug59bv — Republican State Leadership Committee (@RSLC) March 27, 2025



The top concern for conservatives in this contest is turnout. As we have seen repeatedly during the Trump era, including in some really bad showings lately, the Democrats are now the high-propensity voting party, allowing them to dominate in lower-turnout elections. For this reason, Crawford is considered by many to be the favorite heading into tomorrow. Democrats also vote early in droves, building up leads in advance of Election Day that are often challenging to overcome. Conservatives are slowly improving on this front, but it's still a disadvantage. A powerful turnout tomorrow will be essential for conservatives to have a real shot at winning. Scott Presler, an indefatigable get-out-the-vote activist on the Right, offered this assessment of where things stand over the weekend:

Western Wisconsin — Congressman Derrick Van Orden’s district — is not turning out in the numbers we need.



Democrat Susan Crawford has already stated she will redraw congressional maps if she’s elected.



Yes, it's a random Tuesday in April, in an off year, far removed from typical voting season. Yes, a lot of people have politics fatigue, especially folks who were just bombarded with ads and attention all of last year. Yes, there's a sense that things are okay on the Right because Trump won in November. But none of that matters tomorrow. The election is consequential. The Left will show up in force. That effort must be matched and overcome, or else conservatives will suffer a signifiant setback in a very important state. Vote.