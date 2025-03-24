RFK Jr.'s Crusad Against Food Dyes Is Gaining Steam

Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s “Make America Healthy Again (MAHA)” agenda appears to be gaining steam – especially when it comes to banning synthetic food dyes.

NBC News reported that several states are looking at legislation to ban the substance.

Across the U.S., a longtime push to ban synthetic dyes in food is gaining renewed momentum, with critics of the dyes insisting it’s not a matter of if, but when. States like West Virginia have cited the Make America Healthy Again movement, led by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., as a driving force, along with concerns among parents and some scientists that dyes might contribute to behavioral problems in kids — a link the Food and Drug Administration says it is monitoring but hasn’t established. In the first three months of the year, 20 states — including Oklahoma, West Virginia and New York — have introduced nearly 40 bills aimed at cracking down on artificial dyes and other food additives, the most in any year, according to the Environmental Working Group, a food safety advocacy group.

Proponents of this idea contend that many food dyes can cause deleterious health problems such as cancer and others. Dyes are typically used in products aimed at children, including candy, cereal, soda, and others, according to NBC News.

NEWS: Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin Bans Artificial Food Dyes in School Lunches pic.twitter.com/uTliUl6k0t — Wall Street Mav (@WallStreetMav) March 23, 2025

The Food and Drug Administration has already been considering whether to allow food dyes to be manufactured and sold in the U.S. They are also used in snacks, baked goods, ice cream, and drink mixers.

In 2011 and 2019, the FDA also reviewed data but determined no causal relationship could be established for children who haven’t already been diagnosed with behavioral disorders. Scientists and physicians have called for more research on the topic. The FDA did not respond to a request for comment. The FDA has said that it “has reviewed and will continue to examine the effects of color additives on children’s behavior.” While the FDA hasn’t made a connection, that hasn’t stopped government officials and outside groups from insisting there is one — or alleviated concerns from parents.

Kennedy has often claimed that dyes can cause hyperactivity and learning disorders among children. During closed-door meetings earlier this month, Kennedy told executives with food companies that his goal is to eliminate dyes by the end of his term.

Most Americans seem to be on board with the idea, according to a poll conducted in November.

Nearly 60 percent of Americans have heard about Make American Healthy Again, which comprises 48 percent of Democrats and 70 percent of Republicans, the poll showed. U.S. citizens also have a more favorable than unfavorable view of the movement, 36 percent to 11 percent. The percentage of Democrats who strongly or somewhat support banning certain food additives, including food dyes, is tied with U.S. citizens overall, with 74 percent support, the poll revealed. Eighty-one percent of Republicans back the ban, the survey found.

The food dyes are the worst part @Gatorade 👇 pic.twitter.com/CHqi1o2Hnq — American Sublime (@sublimeamerica) March 18, 2025

A Wall Street Journal analysis found that more than ten percent of food products contain at least one artificial dye. Red 40, in particular, is found in roughly 39,000 products. “Not all honey mustard dressings are the bright yellow people think they will be,” said Renee Leber of the Institute of Food Technologists.

The FDA has stated that these dyes are safe within regulated limits. Nevertheless, people remain concerned due to the ties between these substances and cancer and hyperactivity in animal studies. High-profile food companies like General Mills, PepsiCo, and others have been working to replace the dyes with natural alternatives.

However, making the move won’t be easy. As Paul Manning, CEO of Sensient Technologies, said, “Many well-established American food products still use artificial dyes because it can be difficult and expensive to replicate the same colors naturally.”