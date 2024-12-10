It Looks Like a Major Lib Narrative About the Alleged Healthcare CEO Killer...
CNN Commentator Blows a Gasket Over Trump's Proposal for Birthright Citizenship
Ambassador Kari Lake?
The Liberal Media Reaction to the Daniel Penny Verdict Was Off the Rails
VIP
The Libs Still Don't Know How to Talk to Voters
Hollywood Is Killing Itself: Good
Pardoning the Unpardonable
VIP
House Dem Says There Could Be 'Huge Bipartisan Cooperation' With DOGE on One...
Why Are Politicians So Weak? Part Two
Daniel Penny Goes on Bar-Hopping Victory Lap
Jordan Neely Protest Devolves Into Infighting
From Legislation to Litigation: The Battle Over Tobacco Harm Reduction
The Left, Unhinged
Javier Milei – One Year Later
Tipsheet

FDA Says a Decision Will Soon Be Made on Artificial Red Dye Ban

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  December 10, 2024 9:30 AM
General Mills via AP

The Food and Drug Administration is considering a ban on artificial red food dye found in household beverages, candies, cereals, and more in the coming weeks. 

Advertisement

FDA said it has evaluated the safety of red food dye, which is made from petroleum, in food and ingested drugs “multiple times” since it was approved in 1969, and is “actively reviewing” a petition now.  

In 1990, the FDA banned Red No. 3, also known as erythrosine, from cosmetics and topical drugs under the Delaney Clause, because the chemical was shown to be carcinogenic at high doses in tests on lab rats.  

“We don’t believe there is a risk to humans,” FDA’s Jones said. 

Some of the dyes allowed in food in the U.S. are either banned or require a warning label in other countries. […] 

“There is something called the precautionary principle, which is basically the thought that it’s better to be safe than sorry," said Jerold Mande, an adjunct professor of nutrition at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, who is also a former FDA senior adviser and former deputy undersecretary for food safety at the Agriculture Department. “The U.S. wears it as a badge of honor that we don’t adhere to it.”

Other countries do not want to take a risk, even if data on potential harms is not conclusive, he said. 

“These food dyes only serve one function in food, to make them look pretty so you and I want to buy it, it’s a marketing tool,” said Thomas Galligan, principal scientist for food additives and supplements at the Center for Science in the Public Interest. 

Some experts and consumer advocacy groups argue there is enough evidence showing some color additives may cause harm, particularly in children, to warrant a ban, but the FDA maintains that its approved artificial food dyes are safe when used in accordance with the agency’s recommendations. (NBC News)

Recommended

It Looks Like a Major Lib Narrative About the Alleged Healthcare CEO Killer Just Imploded Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Artificial food dyes is one issue Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Trump's pick to lead Health and Human Services, has spoken out about. 

 

Tags: FDA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

It Looks Like a Major Lib Narrative About the Alleged Healthcare CEO Killer Just Imploded Matt Vespa
The Liberal Media Reaction to the Daniel Penny Verdict Was Off the Rails Matt Vespa
Hollywood Is Killing Itself: Good Derek Hunter
Jordan Neely Protest Devolves Into Infighting Mia Cathell
CNN Commentator Blows a Gasket Over Trump's Proposal for Birthright Citizenship Matt Vespa
Daniel Penny Goes on Bar-Hopping Victory Lap Mia Cathell

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
It Looks Like a Major Lib Narrative About the Alleged Healthcare CEO Killer Just Imploded Matt Vespa
Advertisement