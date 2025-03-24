Trump Is Punishing Venezuela for Sending Gang Members to America
Racist Lefty 'Journalist' Exploits Violence Against Black People to Attack Tom Homan

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | March 24, 2025 12:45 PM
Some high-profile progressives have a bad habit of downplaying atrocities committed against certain groups.

There is a reason for this: These people are straight-up racist.

Alleged journalist John Harwood exemplified this principle in a Sunday post on X in which he exploited historical abuses perpetrated against Black Americans to score some cheap political points against White House border czar Tom Homan.

In the post, Harwood said Homan “is like an early 20th century Southern sheriff who’d send a mob to find a black kid who’d allegedly looked the wrong way at a white woman.” He indicated that Homan is the type of person who would “string him up.”

In a follow up post, Harwood wrote: “Homan’s just a hop, skip and a jump from arguing ‘yeah he may not have a criminal record, he may not have committed a crime YET….but he’s black!’”

Harwood seemed to be referencing the brutal murder of a 14-year-old African American boy in Chicago who was brutally murdered in Mississippi in 1955 after he supposedly whistled at a White woman. He was kidnapped, mutilated, beaten, and shot. The thugs who carried out the act later dumped his body in the Tallahatchie River. They were acquitted by an all-White jury and later confessed to the crime during an interview.

The Agony of John Roberts Kurt Schlichter
Harwood’s ridiculous comments were met with derision from those calling him out for his obvious racism.

This type of rhetoric is par for the course for the racist left who routinely exploit the history of the treatment of Black Americans to attack their political opponents.

In essence, Harwood is downplaying the brutality inflicted on Black people throughout America’s history by comparing it to deporting illegal aliens. Removing dangerous people residing in the country illegally is nothing like lynching, forcibly segregating, and disenfranchising an entire population because of their skin color.

It’s the same play leftists make when they caterwaul about Trump being Hitler and his supporters Nazis. They are basically acting as if the Holocaust and chattel slavery weren’t all that bad.

Moreover, CJ Pearson brought up an excellent point when he pointed out how Harwood was likening Black children to vicious gangs like Tren de Aragua. This is how folks like Harwood view Black Americans.

Yet, they will still proclaim, with all the faux rectitude they can muster, that it is Republicans who are racists. Democrats have perfected Josef Goebbels’ suggestion that they should “always accuse your enemy of that which you are doing,” and Harwood’s comments are a prime example. 

