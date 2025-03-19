Anti-Israel Student Speaks Out After Being Arrested, Blames 'Anti-Palestinian Racism'

Columbia University student Mahmoud Khalil has spoken out for the first time since being arrested over his participation in anti-Israel protests on campus.

Khalil released a statement on Tuesday claiming that his situation was a result of “anti-Palestinian racism” in the government. In the statement, he refers to himself as “a political prisoner” and claims he is witnessing “the quiet injustices underway against a great many people preclude from the protections of the law.”

The student detailed his arrest, saying he “was taken by DHS agents who refused to provide a warrant, and accosted my wife and me as we returned from dinner.”

DHS would not tell me anything for hours — I did not know the cause of my arrest or if I was facing imminent deportation. At 26 Federal Plaza, I slept on the cold floor. In the early morning hours, agents transported me to another facility in Elizabeth, New Jersey. There, I slept on the ground and was refused a blanket despite my request.

The student-turned-inmate argued that his arrest “was a direct consequence of exercising my right to free speech as I advocated for a free Palestine and an end to the genocide in Gaza.”

He further stated that he believes it is his duty “not only to liberate myself from the oppressor, but also to liberate my oppressors from their hatred and fear.”

He added: “My unjust detention is indicative of the anti-Palestinian racism that both the Biden and Trump administrations have demonstrated over the past 16 months as the U.S. has continued to supply Israel with weapons to kill Palestinians and prevent international intervention.”

The activist accused the Trump administration of “targeting me as part of a broader strategy to suppress dissent.”

Visa-holders, green-card carriers, and citizens alike will all be targeted for their political beliefs. In the weeks ahead, students, advocates, and elected officials must unite to defend the right to protest for Palestine. At stake are not just our voices, but the fundamental civil liberties of all.

Khalil is facing deportation for his role in the protests. His arrest occurred after the Trump administration revoked the student’s green card, indicating that his presence in the U.S. constituted “serious adverse foreign policy consequences” because of his advocacy for the Palestinians as the war in the Gaza Strip continues.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) claims he led activities in support of terrorist group Hamas. However, the agency has not yet publicly provided evidence linking him to the terrorist organization.

Khalil’s arrest was the result of President Donald Trump’s efforts to crack down on antisemitism on college campuses and elsewhere. He issued an executive order earlier this month mandating that federal agencies investigate and penalize organizations that promote or tolerate antisemitic behavior. It also directs the Education and Justice Departments to cut off funding to these institutions.

Trump repeatedly threatened to deport immigrants who participate in pro-Hamas demonstrations. Khalil could become the first person removed from the country under this policy.

Those supporting Khalil’s detention and possible deportation argue that he poses a threat to national security. They claim his speech went further than simply advocating for the Palestinians and that he essentially supports terrorism.

Khalil’s detractors also point out that he has been involved in organizations that peddle antisemitic rhetoric. He was involved in the “Revolt for Rafah” encampment and the occupation of Hamilton Hall at Columbia University. This contributed to an environment in which Jewish students felt unsafe because they were targeted with violence and threats.

There appears to be a legal basis for revoking Khalil’s green card under Section 237(a)(4)(B) of the Immigration and Nationality Act, which allows the Secretary of State to decide whether a foreigner’s presence in the U.S. threatens national security. The Trump administration argues that as a legal permanent resident and not a U.S. citizen, Khalil does not have the same protections against deportation.

Those on the other side of the issue argue that this move violates Khalil’s First Amendment rights. The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), along with the Center for Constitutional Rights and the CLEAR Project assert that the Trump administration is simply retaliating against the student for exercising his right to free speech. They insist that his criticisms of the U.S. and Israeli governments are protected speech.

Critics also point out that ICE agents did not provide a warrant for his arrest and did not inform him of the reasons for it. They further argue that the administration is conflating criticisms of Israeli policy toward the Palestinians with antisemitism. They note that Khalil focused on ending the conflict but did not advocate for targeting Jewish individuals or communities for violence.

This case could be far bigger than Khalil himself. It could set the tone for how this administration and future administrations address speech among immigrants.