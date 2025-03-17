Oh, That's Why a Brown Professor Got Deported
The Democrats' Latest Strategy Against Trump and Musk Is Failing Miserably

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | March 17, 2025 2:30 PM
Pool via AP

If there is one person Democrats are obsessed with more than President Donald Trump, it’s X owner Elon Musk, who is heading up the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Ever since Musk threw in with the president, Trump opponents have predicted that their relationship would fall apart, especially because the president does not like sharing the spotlight with anyone.

Indeed, Democrats and their close friends and allies in the activist media have tried driving a wedge between the two men – but to no avail.

Democrats have repeatedly insisted that Musk holds an inordinate level of influence over Trump in an effort to trick the nation into believing that the president is not fully in control. You might remember when Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) chimed in after the December spending bill collapsed. “It’s clear who’s in charge, and it’s not President-elect Donald Trump,” she said in a post on X.

Several media outlets referred to the X owner as “President Musk,” an attempt to mock and irritate Trump by attacking his ego.

Time Magazine’s February cover showed Musk sitting at the Resolute Desk with a caption that read, “Inside Elon Musk’s War on Washington.” The objective was clear: Make it appear as if Musk is the real brains behind the Trump administration. The president dismissed this obvious ploy, saying he didn’t know Time was “still in business.”

Yet, Trump and Musk appear to remain bosom buddies, as noted by The Hill.

More than 50 days into the second Trump administration, the highly scrutinized relationship between President Trump and Elon Musk is showing no signs of a real strain.

Trump gave a gaudy show of support for Musk and his company this week by bringing Tesla vehicles to the White House and announcing he was purchasing one for the complex. The president used the exhibition to praise Musk as a “patriot” and to tout Tesla’s products, a display that drew outcry from critics.

Musk and his young son, X, have been a near-constant presence on the White House campus, and the billionaire traveled with the president aboard Air Force One last weekend.

The lovefest has defied predictions from Republicans and Democrats alike, including some in the president’s orbit, that Trump and Musk were doomed to have a messy falling out. Trump, those skeptics argued, would not be able to stand sharing the spotlight with Musk, the world’s richest person.

Former Trump press secretary Sean Spicer told The Hill that Trump “respects Elon” and that “Elon respects him.”

The president recently purchased his very own Tesla car after reports of rampant vandalism at Tesla plants. Even Musk’s young son, X, has taken a liking to Trump.

In fact, X has even signed an executive order for Trump.

Let’s face it, the relationship between Trump and Musk isn’t going to break down anytime soon. They both appear to have an important goal in common: Reducing the size and scope of the federal government. If Democrats want to stop them, they will have to come up with a much better strategy.

