Susan Rice Is Weighing in on the Schumer Shutdown
A Pro-Terrorism Mob Tried to Take Over Trump Tower. Here's What Happened Next.
We Now Have More Proof of How the Biden Admin Tried to Suffocate...
Well, That Phrase Gave Away Who's Responsible for the Bomb Threat Against Amy...
DNI Gabbard Reins in the Deep State, Chicago PD Targets Preachers, and USAID...
School District Pushes Trans Propaganda on 5th Graders, Parents Can't Do Anything About...
Drunken Teacher Exposes Herself at School Board Meeting. You Won't Believe Her Punishment.
Judge Orders Trump to Reinstate Fired Employees, Calls Mass Firings a 'Sham'
This State Mental Health Advisory Board Member Identifies As a Turtle and I...
VIP
South Dakota's New Bill May Allow Guns in Bars
US Will Take Back What Was Stolen by Other Countries, Trump Says
VIP
Memo to Boston's Mayor: No, Your 'Sanctuary' Policies Aren't 'Safe'
Trump's Foreign Policy Has Dems Throwing a Hissy Fit
Pete Buttigieg Won't Run for U.S. Senate in 2026. What Does That Mean...
Tipsheet

Trump’s Next Government Cuts Will Put a Gigantic Smile on Your Face

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | March 13, 2025 4:30 PM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File

You’re going to love this one.

The Trump administration and the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) are reportedly floating a 20 percent cut to the Internal Revenue Service’s (IRS) workforce.

Advertisement

CNN reported that President Donald Trump is looking to significantly downsize the agency by May 15, according to an email sent out by DOGE.

The details of the IRS proposal have been laid out in an email from DOGE and will be discussed at a meeting among agency leadership Thursday morning, according to a source familiar with the matter who asked to remain anonymous for fear of retaliation. The proposal has not been made public.

The latest round of layoffs would terminate nearly 6,800 employees — on top of about 6,700 probationary employees who have already been fired and 4,700 employees who took the “voluntary buyout” known as the “Fork in the Road” program from the Trump administration. Probationary employees are hires who generally have have been on the job for less than a year.

It’s unclear how many of the roughly 6,700 fired probationary employees will be reinstated as a result of a major court ruling Thursday, which ordered the Trump administration to bring back probationary workers that were terminated from six federal agencies, including the Treasury Department, the IRS’ parent agency.

Echoing concerns sounded by experts and other employees, the source says these cuts could impact the amount of revenue the IRS brings in and that could ripple through the federal government as IRS funds nearly all government operations. While April 15 is the deadline for tax returns to be filed, the agency processes tax returns year-round.

Recommended

Well, That Phrase Gave Away Who's Responsible for the Bomb Threat Against Amy Coney Barrett's Family Matt Vespa
Advertisement

One source told the news outlet that this move “could dramatically reduce revenue, dramatically reduce customer service.”

Don’t threaten us with a good time, Mr. Source.

A current IRS employee indicated that Trump’s ongoing efforts to shrink the federal government have affected workers. He noted that “More and more of our workdays are taken up by questions, meetings, new issues coming down the pike and new directives from outside our agency.”

He further complained that “all we want to do is do our jobs.”

The Washington Post reported that DOGE instructed the acting IRS commissioner to cut over 18,000 jobs by May 15.

The tax compliance department would have the largest job cuts (8,260) followed by taxpayer services (3,247) and information technology, the records show. Those moves are only an initial phase of job cuts.

Gavin Kliger, a DOGE software engineer embedded at the IRS, has signaled to agency leadership plans for further headcount reductions, according to two of the people.

DOGE sparked controversy when it was reported that the team sought to gain access to taxpayer data. Some expressed concerns about the potential exposure of sensitive personal information.

Advertisement

The Department of Homeland Security also reportedly pressed the IRS for the addresses of almost one million illegal immigrants.

This is a positive sign. If any agency needs some serious shrinking, it is the IRS. This is a serious departure from the Biden administration, which sought to expand the agency and squeeze more money out of hardworking Americans.

Now, after this is done, can we start talking about destroying the IRS once and for all? Hey, a man can dream, right?

Tags: IRS DONALD TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Well, That Phrase Gave Away Who's Responsible for the Bomb Threat Against Amy Coney Barrett's Family Matt Vespa
A Pro-Terrorism Mob Tried to Take Over Trump Tower. Here's What Happened Next. Katie Pavlich
Trump Is About to Invoke This 18th Century Law to Make a Massive Move Against Illegal Immigration Jeff Charles
Trump Makes His Enemies Insane Kurt Schlichter
We Now Have More Proof of How the Biden Admin Tried to Suffocate Free Speech Matt Vespa
US Will Take Back What Was Stolen by Other Countries, Trump Says Jeremy Frankel

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Well, That Phrase Gave Away Who's Responsible for the Bomb Threat Against Amy Coney Barrett's Family Matt Vespa
Advertisement