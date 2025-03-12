BREAKING: Longtime Democratic Senator in Critical Swing State Will Not Seek Reelection

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) announced on Wednesday that she will not seek reelection in 2026, which could set up a critical race in an important swing state.

The lawmaker, who previously served as governor, released a video explaining her decision.

Advertisement

I ran for public office to make a difference for the people of New Hampshire. That purpose has never and will never change. But today, after careful consideration, I'm announcing that I have made the difficult decision not to seek re-election to the Senate in 2026. It's just time. To my remarkable and dedicated staff and to all those who have partnered with us over the years. Thank you.

Sheheen, 78, further noted that “There are urgent challenges ahead, both here at home and around the world” and affirmed that she is not retiring. “I am determined to work every day over the next two years and beyond to continue to try and make a difference for the people of New Hampshire in this country,” she said.

End of an era: @JeanneShaheen will not seek re-election in 2026. The Senator is releasing this video announcing her decision. #NHPolitics #WMUR pic.twitter.com/RMGlRIolMx — Adam Sexton (@AdamSextonWMUR) March 12, 2025

This development could play a significant role in determining the makeup of the Senate. From Fox News:

The Wednesday announcement by the former governor and three-term senator in a key New England swing state will further complicate the Democrats' efforts to regain control of the Senate from the Republicans in next year's elections. It also triggers the end of a long and successful career of the first woman in American politics to win election both as a governor and as a U.S. senator.

The lawmaker raised a minimal sum of money in the last fundraising quarter of last year, indicating that she might have already made her decision.

Shaheen’s departure could open up new ground in New Hampshire now that Republicans have an opportunity to expand their power in the Senate. Former Sen. Scott Brown is reportedly considering running in 2026.

It would be a good idea to let Scott Brown run unopposed in the primary and Sununu run against Hassan in 2028 in an easy walk. This would set up New Hampshire for quite a while and increase our Senate numbers. — The Blue Collar Intellectual (Julian) (@JulianAcciard1) March 12, 2025

Shaheen campaigned on a “no-new-taxes” platform when running for governor in the 1997 race. However, she garnered criticism after she failed to continue this approach during her 2000 reelection campaign. She proposed a 2.5 percent sales tax in 2001 to fund government-run schools, but the bill was rejected in the state legislature.

The lawmaker was also believed to have been “principally involved in a plot” with former IRS head Lois Lerner under the Obama administration to target conservative nonprofits during the 2012 election, according to The Daily Caller.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) did not want to publicly release 2012 correspondences exchanged between the IRS and Jeanne Shaheen at her personal Washington office: the agency delayed releasing the information to a major conservative super PAC multiple times, even threatening to see the super PAC in court, according to emails. “The IRS is aware of the current public interest in this issue,” IRS chief counsel William J. Wilkins, a White House visitor described by insiders as “The President’s Man at the IRS,” personally wrote in a hand-stamped memo to “Senator Shaheen” on official Department of the Treasury letterhead on April 25, 2012.

Advertisement

The GOP will likely campaign hard for this seat in 2026, especially since New Hampshire appears to be making a rightward turn. President Donald Trump almost won the state, trailing his opponent by only about three percent of the vote.