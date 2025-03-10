USDA Stops Funding Research Into Trans Men's Menstrual Cycles

You will be pleased to know that the money the government takes from you is no longer being used to fund research into menstrual cycles in trans-identified men.

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins in a post on X announced that the USDA is canceling a $600,000 grant toward this research project which is being conducted by the Southern University Agricultural & Mechanical College in Louisiana.

The expenditure was exposed by the American Principles Project, a conservative think tank that flagged the grant to the Trump administration, which has been working to identify areas where it can slash spending.

Cailey Myers, a spokesperson with the organization, told CBS News that the grant “clearly denies biological reality – men don’t menstruate.”

A USDA spokesperson told the news outlet that the grant “prioritized women identifying as men who might menstruate.”

However, the author of the CBS News report appeared to take issue with this characterization.

The grant was actually intended for research on the potential health risks posed by synthetic feminine hygiene products and for developing alternatives using natural fibers and fabrics, according to the project's documentation, which was publicly filed on the USDA website. According to that documentation, the goals of the grant were to develop sustainable feminine hygiene products using regenerative cotton, wool, and industrial hemp while enhancing education through an extension program that teaches women and girls about menstrual health and reusable products. It also would have funded a fiber processing center for locally grown fibers in Louisiana — potentially benefiting a state with some of the highest unemployment and poverty rates in the country.

Yet, the grant’s summary clearly states, “It is also important to recognize that transgender men and people with masculine gender identities, intersex and non-binary persons may also menstruate.”

It is true that the study focuses primarily on developing better alternatives for women who menstruate, it is clear that the project is pandering to those who subscribe progressive gender ideology.

But here’s the thing: Even if there was no mention of gender ideology, the question remains: Should taxpayers be funding this?

The answer is clearly no.

If universities want to look into developing these products, they can. Nobody is stopping them from investing their own funds into a project such as this. But there is no good reason why the government should keep swiping our hard-earned cash to fund these ventures.

Even after getting completely wrecked in the 2024 election, folks on the hard left are still pushing their gender ideology nonsense even though it contributed to their losses. At some point, these people will have to figure out that this is not popular with the American public.