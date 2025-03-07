MMA Fighter Tries Breaking Into a Home. Armed Resident Makes Him Regret It.

Mixed martial arts fighter Langston Sykes was shot and killed while allegedly breaking into a home in Florida on Tuesday night, local police said in a statement.

Law enforcement officers with the Lake City Police Department were sent to the home at about 11:06 p.m. where they “found a 31-year-old male unresponsive from a gunshot wound,” according to a press release from the department.

Sykes died on the scene even though officers administered first aid.

The victims told law enforcement that Sykes, who was known to them, “attempted to break into the home and was successful.” There were multiple adults and children in the home at the time. “One of the adults fired multiple shots at the intruder when he rushed toward them,” the police department said.

The identity of the intruder was later revealed as Sykes on Wednesday.

One of the adults in the home “had an active injunction” against the MMA fighter. The authorities noted that the incident might fall under Florida’s Stand Your Ground law.

“Based on the investigation, it appears this may be a case of a resident acting in self-defense during a home invasion,” said Police Chief Gerald Butler. “Our detectives are working diligently to gather all the facts to ensure a thorough and complete investigation.”

Other reports suggested the individual who had the restraining order against Sykes was his former wife.

March 4, 2025: Officials in Lake City, FL, say that a local MMA fighter was fatally shot by a resident after breaking into a home of a woman who had "an active injunction" against him. Multiple adults and children were in the home but weren't injured. https://t.co/Z26ebgwzsP — Defensive Gun Use Tracker (@DailyDGU) March 6, 2025

The shooter is fortunate that he happens to live in a Stand Your Ground state. Florida’s law, enacted in 2005, allows individuals to use deadly force without a duty to retreat if they believe their lives are in danger during a violent encounter.

Other state governments have imposed laws making it harder for law-abiding folks to use deadly force to defend their lives and property. They are far more concerned with protecting violent criminals than the people they victimize.

Indeed, California lawmakers recently introduced a measure aimed at punishing those who protect their lives using firearms or other weapons. They seek to narrow the circumstances under which one can use deadly force in a violent encounter.

For starters, the bill would eliminate the legal justification for homicide when one uses deadly force to protect their home or property. Previously, a Californian could use lethal force against intruders who violently entered their homes. Under this measure, the state’s “castle doctrine” would be significantly limited.

The bill would also mandate a duty to retreat if confronted by a violent assailant. This means if a court finds that the victim had a chance to flee and used force instead, they could face harsh punishment. In essence, Californians are expected to simply allow home intruders to attack them or steal their property without doing anything to stop them.

If the anti-gunner left gets their way, every state will work to prevent people from defending their lives and property.