Art Museum Says it Canceled Shows Featuring Black, LGBTQ Artists Because of Trump

Ever since President Donald Trump signed multiple executive orders aimed at eliminating diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs from the federal government, the reactions have been quite bizarre.

Advertisement

In some cases, companies and federal agencies appear to have taken a rather sweeping interpretation of the executive orders, which makes one wonder why they are reacting in this fashion.

Take, for example, the Art Museum of Americas, which recently canceled two upcoming shows. One of these shows features Black artists and the other LGBTQ artists, according to The Washington Post.

Cheryl D. Edwards, the curator for the survey of Black artists that had been slated to open on March 21, said the decision follows executive orders from the Trump administration to eliminate federal funding for diversity initiatives. She said she received a call on Feb. 6 from Adriana Ospina, the director of the D.C. museum, notifying her that the institution had been forced to call off the exhibition. “‘I have been instructed to call you and tell you that the museum [show] is terminated,’” Edwards says, recalling the message from Ospina. “Nobody uses that word in art — terminated.”

The United States is one of 30 nations that financially support the Organization of American States (OAS), which runs the museum.

Edwards told The Washington Post that the only reason she was given for shutting down the shows was “Because it is DEI.”

Trump signed two executive orders titled “Ending Radical and Wasteful Government DEI Programs and Preferencing” and “Ending Illegal Discrimination and Restoring Merit-Based Opportunity,” shortly after taking office in January.

The first order mandates the elimination of all DEI-related measures, policies, programs, preferences, and activities in federal agencies. The second bars private organizations from using DEI frameworks and trainings when it comes to hiring employees.

The OAS receives $50 million from the United States government each year, which is its largest contribution. It appears the organization felt pressured to cancel the shows to avoid running afoul of the Trump administration’s approach to DEI. It would not be the only institution to do so.

The museum’s order to cancel the exhibitions follows other effects of the Trump administration’s efforts to eliminate diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives across the federal government and large portions of the private sector. The National Gallery of Art and the Smithsonian closed offices that focus on supporting racial minorities within those institutions and diversifying their collections and reassigned staffers who worked in them. On Tuesday, a military spokesperson confirmed the U.S. Marine Band canceled a collaboration with young musicians of color, following Trump’s orders.

There was also the case of several federal agencies canceling Black History Month celebrations due to Trump’s executive orders.

At first glance, this might seem to be a result of imprecise language in the executive orders. In many cases, this can cause a level of confusion as to how certain rules and regulations should be applied.

Advertisement

I do not believe this is the case in this particular situation.

There is absolutely nothing in the executive orders suggesting that the Art of Americas museum should not feature Black or LGBTQ artists. This, in and of itself, is not DEI. It is simply presenting art from various artists.

I’m deeply skeptical about the true motivations behind this move. It seems to me that the museum’s decision is more likely a ploy to make it appear as if the Orange Man What Is Bad™ is silencing Black and LGBTQ artists, as it is with other institutions that have taken similar steps. Common sense will tell anyone that there is a distinct difference between featuring Black and LGBTQ artists and implementing DEI practices.

In so doing, they might hope that they can use this to make it appear as if Trump only wants straight White artists being featured in various displays because he’s such a virulent racist.

Of course, it is possible that I’m too cynical. Perhaps it is simply an overreaction on the OAS’ part. But given what we have seen in American politics over the past decade, it is difficult to believe this is as innocent as it might seem.