'They Crossed the Line': Tom Homan Issues Threat to Activists Who Doxed ICE Agents

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles  |  February 26, 2025 4:30 PM
AP Photo/John Bazemore, File

Border czar Tom Homan had some choice words for activists who recently doxed Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.

Fox News reporter Bill Melugin on Monday wrote a post on X in which he detailed how anti-ICE activists have “put up posters doxing SoCal ICE & HIS agents, revealing their faces, names, & phone numbers.”

Melugin posted an image of one of the posters which also featured warnings written in Spanish.

These armed agents work in Southern California. ICE and HSI racially terrorize and criminalize entire communities with their policies. They kidnap people from their homes and from the streets, separating families and fracturing communities. Many people have died while locked up in jails, prisons, and detention centers.

During a Wednesday appearance on Fox News with host Lawrence Jones, Homan addressed the incident. “What can be done to go after these people? Because right now, they’re aiding and abetting the enemy by all these bullhorns, but they’re also causing great danger to our federal agents,” Jones asked.

Homan replied, saying that the activists “crossed the line when they start posting pictures and addresses and phone numbers.” He noted that he has state troopers “around my house 24/7 right now because of death threats.”

Look, I know what it's like to be doxed. So these agents don't deserve that. These agents put a gun on their hip and wear a Kevlar vest every day, trying to make their community safer. We've been really clear. We're focusing on the worst of the worst. We're focused on criminal threats and national security threats.

Recommended

Maddow Blasted MSNBC for Canceling Joy Reid's Show. Then This Happened. Leah Barkoukis
Homan further stated that he met with the Department of Justice (DOJ) earlier in the day and indicated the activists’ actions “crossed the line of impeding a federal law enforcement officer in the performance of their duties.”

“So, I’m hoping we find out who these people are, and we can criminally prosecute them,” he added.

Jones brought up how many on the left have demonized ICE, but everyday Americans are deeply concerned about illegal immigration – especially when it comes to violent criminals residing in the country. “When you talk to the media, they say something different. But when you talk to the people that actually live in the communities, they want these folks gone,” Jones said.

Homan agreed, saying he had “been around the country doing many operations in the community” and that “I can’t tell you how many members of the community come up and thank us for being there.”

President Trump made a promise to the American people when he got elected that he's going to make our community safer, especially from illegal alien violent crimes. That's exactly what we're doing, and we're doing it across the nation. As far as the politicians who want to push back and attack the men and women with ICE and myself, I'm not running a popularity contest. I'm not there doing what the President promised the American people were going to do.

Homan further stressed that immigration enforcement officers are “out there enforcing the law without apologies” and they will double the amount of personnel in sanctuary cities if local governments try to push back.

“We're not going away. We're going to keep coming at them until every criminal, illegal alien gang member, every illegal alien criminal is eradicated from this country. That’s when I’ll be satisfied,” Homan concluded.

