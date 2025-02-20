VIP
That Infamous OnlyFans Competition Led to a Pregnancy...and This Tweet Summed It Up...
Delta CEO Slaps Down CBS Host's Anti-Trump Talking Point on Live Television
Judge Orders Local Newspaper to Take Down Editorial Criticizing City Council
Did You See How Hamas Returned the Remains of the Murdered Bibas Children?
VIP
California City's Freak-Out Over Gun Store a Second Amendment Infringement
Collins Explains How She Plans to Vote on Kash Patel's Nomination to Be...
Dem's Explanation for Trump's Approval Rating Shows the Party Has Learned Nothing From...
Trump Signs Executive Order Ending the 'Taxpayer Subsidization of Open Borders'
Pritzker's Nazi Germany Remark Prompts Backlash From Illinois Republicans
VIP
DOGE Makes 'Extremely Concerning' Discovery About How Much Taxpayer Money This Abrams-Link...
Mitch McConnell Will Not Seek Reelection
Here’s What Delta Is Offering the Passengers of the Toronto Plane Crash
Trend: Around the Western World, Are Young People Drifting Rightward?
Kamala Harris Just Signed With a Talent Agency
Tipsheet

Authorities Foil Planned 'Mass Casualty Attack' at High School After Discovering Disturbing Scheme

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles  |  February 20, 2025 12:15 PM
AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

The FBI announced on Thursday the arrests of two teenagers who were allegedly plotting “a mass casualty attack at a local school” in Houston, Texas.

The Bureau explained that its “Threat Mitigation Team immediately responded to help” local authorities find and apprehend the suspects.

Advertisement

The authorities found that two teenage girls were allegedly plotting to place pipe bombs in a high school, according to KHOU.

According to authorities, one of the suspects, a Willis High School student, is currently being held on unrelated charges, while the second suspect, identified as a girl from Spring Branch ISD, is in custody in Harris County. Evidence suggests the girls intended to place pipe bombs and shoot students at Memorial High School, according to Spring Branch ISD police.

Spring Branch ISD police said one of the teens was 15 years old and the other was 16 years old. The 16-year-old suspect was charged with making a terroristic threat. The plan, shared through social media, was very detailed and that led investigators to believe it was credible, police said.

A letter sent to students, families, and staff said the Spring Branch ISD police quickly arrested a student in a "potentially credible threat."

Recommended

Did You See How Hamas Returned the Remains of the Murdered Bibas Children? Jeff Charles
Advertisement

In a letter to parents, Spring Branch ISD explained that “Upon being notified by the FBI of a potentially credible threat in the planning stages identified on social media against Memorial High School, SBISD Police quickly identified and arrested an SBISD student connected to the threat.”

The suspects were aged 16 and 15 years old and went to separate schools.

The FBI contacted local law enforcement in Montgomery County, Harris County, and the school district around 2:45 p.m. The authorities collaborated to quickly find the girls before they could carry out their alleged attack, according to ABC News.

Spring Branch ISDF Chief Larry Baimbridge recounted getting the call from the Bureau  and “immediately located the student, found exactly where she was and went to the school, and that’s when we detained her and began our interview process.”

Advertisement

The authorities did not discover any firearms, bombs, or other materials, but they are still investigating the potential threat.

A similar incident occurred earlier this month when authorities apprehended an 18-year-old girl who was allegedly planning to carry out a mass shooting at her high school in Indiana.

The FBI contacted local police who later executed a search warrant at the suspect’s home before arresting her.

Tags: TEXAS FBI MASS SHOOTING

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Did You See How Hamas Returned the Remains of the Murdered Bibas Children? Jeff Charles
The Associated Press' Latest Statement About Trump Gave the Whole Game Away Matt Vespa
Musk's Attack on Waste, Fraud and Abuse Threatens Status Quo Ann Coulter
Forget Defunding, It’s Time to Destroy PBS, NPR and the Left-Wing Industrial Complex Derek Hunter
To Keep Winning, America First Must Leverage the Power of Information Operations Kurt Schlichter
CNN's Harry Enten Reveals Something That Has to Horrify Dems Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Did You See How Hamas Returned the Remains of the Murdered Bibas Children? Jeff Charles
Advertisement