Authorities Foil Planned 'Mass Casualty Attack' at High School After Discovering Disturbing Scheme

The FBI announced on Thursday the arrests of two teenagers who were allegedly plotting “a mass casualty attack at a local school” in Houston, Texas.

The Bureau explained that its “Threat Mitigation Team immediately responded to help” local authorities find and apprehend the suspects.

The authorities found that two teenage girls were allegedly plotting to place pipe bombs in a high school, according to KHOU.

According to authorities, one of the suspects, a Willis High School student, is currently being held on unrelated charges, while the second suspect, identified as a girl from Spring Branch ISD, is in custody in Harris County. Evidence suggests the girls intended to place pipe bombs and shoot students at Memorial High School, according to Spring Branch ISD police. Spring Branch ISD police said one of the teens was 15 years old and the other was 16 years old. The 16-year-old suspect was charged with making a terroristic threat. The plan, shared through social media, was very detailed and that led investigators to believe it was credible, police said. A letter sent to students, families, and staff said the Spring Branch ISD police quickly arrested a student in a "potentially credible threat."

In a letter to parents, Spring Branch ISD explained that “Upon being notified by the FBI of a potentially credible threat in the planning stages identified on social media against Memorial High School, SBISD Police quickly identified and arrested an SBISD student connected to the threat.”

The suspects were aged 16 and 15 years old and went to separate schools.

The FBI contacted local law enforcement in Montgomery County, Harris County, and the school district around 2:45 p.m. The authorities collaborated to quickly find the girls before they could carry out their alleged attack, according to ABC News.

Spring Branch ISDF Chief Larry Baimbridge recounted getting the call from the Bureau and “immediately located the student, found exactly where she was and went to the school, and that’s when we detained her and began our interview process.”

The authorities did not discover any firearms, bombs, or other materials, but they are still investigating the potential threat.

A similar incident occurred earlier this month when authorities apprehended an 18-year-old girl who was allegedly planning to carry out a mass shooting at her high school in Indiana.

The FBI contacted local police who later executed a search warrant at the suspect’s home before arresting her.