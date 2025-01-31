VIP
It Was Always a Matter of Will
Tipsheet

A Medevac Plane Has Crashed in Philly, Six Onboard

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  January 31, 2025 8:00 PM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

There’s been a plane crash in Philadelphia. It’s not another commercial airliner, but it’s tragic, nonetheless. A private jet crashed around 6:30 PM in Northeast Philadelphia with at least two people onboard (via Fox29 Philadelphia):

The incident occurred around 6 p.m. at Cottman Avenue and Bustleton Avenue near the Roosevelt Mall. 

Witnesses reported multiple cars were on fire after the plane went down as neighbors nearby heard loud explosions. 

There are reports from eyewitnesses who thought they were hearing thunder. 

The FAA confirmed the crash. It’s a Learjet registered in Mexico (via NBC10 Philadelphia):

The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of Roosevelt Boulevard and Cottman Avenue. 

The FAA released a statement around 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 31 reporting that a Learjet 55 crashed after leaving Northeast Philadelphia Airport. 

There were two people on board the flight heading for Springfield-Branson National Airport in Missouri, the FAA said. 

We’ll keep you updated, but reports of debris and body parts are trickling in. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said as many as six people could have been onboard (via NBC News):

Philadelphia police and fire first responders were at the scene near Roosevelt Mall, according to their social media statements.

In a statement, the FAA said a Learjet 55 departed from Northeast Philadelphia Airport en route to Springfield-Branson National Airport in Missouri. 

It was not immediately clear how many people were on the plane. The FAA said there were two people and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said six people were reportedly on board.

UPDATE: It's a Medevac plane. Trump has been briefed on the matter.

