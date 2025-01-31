A Medevac Plane Has Crashed in Philly, Six Onboard

There’s been a plane crash in Philadelphia. It’s not another commercial airliner, but it’s tragic, nonetheless. A private jet crashed around 6:30 PM in Northeast Philadelphia with at least two people onboard (via Fox29 Philadelphia):

The incident occurred around 6 p.m. at Cottman Avenue and Bustleton Avenue near the Roosevelt Mall. Witnesses reported multiple cars were on fire after the plane went down as neighbors nearby heard loud explosions. There are reports from eyewitnesses who thought they were hearing thunder.

The FAA confirmed the crash. It’s a Learjet registered in Mexico (via NBC10 Philadelphia):

BREAKING: CNN reports Philadelphia jet that crashed tonight was a Learjet registered in Mexico, was fully fueled, and came down at 11,000 ft per minute “like a missile” pic.twitter.com/Pd8VMfWDlq — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) February 1, 2025

The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of Roosevelt Boulevard and Cottman Avenue. The FAA released a statement around 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 31 reporting that a Learjet 55 crashed after leaving Northeast Philadelphia Airport. There were two people on board the flight heading for Springfield-Branson National Airport in Missouri, the FAA said.

We’ll keep you updated, but reports of debris and body parts are trickling in. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said as many as six people could have been onboard (via NBC News):

Philadelphia police and fire first responders were at the scene near Roosevelt Mall, according to their social media statements. In a statement, the FAA said a Learjet 55 departed from Northeast Philadelphia Airport en route to Springfield-Branson National Airport in Missouri. It was not immediately clear how many people were on the plane. The FAA said there were two people and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said six people were reportedly on board.

🚨 JUST IN: New video shows another angle of the jet SLAMMING into a Philadelphia neighborhood like a missile



This is NIGHTMARE FUEL. pic.twitter.com/jrZTPLM9Sw — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 1, 2025

Footage of the Jet Rescue Air Ambulance crash in Philadephia, filmed by a bystander just a few hundred feet from the impact. pic.twitter.com/sh2dCj2pAf — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) February 1, 2025

Plane Debris and Body Parts are said to be scattered across Roads and Parking Lots in Philadelphia, while several Fires rage, following the Crash of a Learjet 55, operated by Jet Rescue Air Ambulance, as it was taking-off earlier from Northeast Philadelphia Airport. The Learjet… pic.twitter.com/CCXZbTEmGg — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) February 1, 2025

BREAKING: Small plane crashes in Northeast Philadelphiapic.twitter.com/95LXQJxFTy — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 31, 2025

UPDATE: It's a Medevac plane. Trump has been briefed on the matter.

#BREAKING: CNN obtains just after 830pm Eastern the air traffic control radio as a Medevac jet crashed onto a busy Philadelphia street during rush hour pic.twitter.com/5uCy0fj54R — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) February 1, 2025

Here's the initial on-air statement from Philadelphia Mayor Parker on the jet crash during rush hour pic.twitter.com/PG8TgfyRxv — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) February 1, 2025

PLANE THAT CRASHED NEAR PHILADELPHIA WAS JET RESCUE AIR AMBULANCE: BNO — NewsWire (@NewsWire_US) February 1, 2025

BREAKING: Based on footage of debris, the plane that crashed in Philadelphia, PA may have been a medevac flight.pic.twitter.com/EDpLdROb0G — Hexdline (@HexdlineNews) February 1, 2025

UPDATE: FAA corrects earlier statement, now says 6 were onboard doomed flight



“There were four (4) crew members and one (2) passengers (pediatric patient and escort) on board. No further information is available at this time.” https://t.co/TQOdSWTMSO — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 1, 2025