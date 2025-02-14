Trump Administration Is Taking Action Against Government-Run Schools Pushing Gender Ideology

The Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) has launched an investigation into the anti-discrimination policies of five Virginia school districts after the America First Legal Foundation (AFL) filed a complaint alleging that these districts are pushing gender ideology to children.

The school districts in question are Alexandria City, Arlington, Fairfax County, Loudoun County, and Prince William County. AFL, in its complaint, alleged that these districts are imposing policies that “provide greater rights to students whose ‘gender identity’ does not match their biological sex than it does to students whose ‘gender identity’ matches their biological sex.”

These policies violate Title IX, according to AFL.

In a letter to AFL, the Education Department indicated that it will investigate whether these policies comply with federal anti-discrimination laws. The OCR stated it will conduct a review of the situation and collect evidence to assess AFL’s claims against the districts. It affirmed that “the Divisions must not harass, coerce, intimidate, discriminate, or otherwise retaliate against an individual” who is involved in the case.

The OCR further explained that complainants could have the right to file a private lawsuit against the districts regardless of the outcome of the investigation.

The U.S. Department of Education has launched an investigation into five Northern Virginia school districts over illegal “gender identity” policies following AFL’s complaint exposing ongoing violations of Title IX and President Trump’s Executive Order 14190. pic.twitter.com/D8IO0cefbM — America First Legal (@America1stLegal) February 14, 2025

Ian Prior, a senior advisor with AFL, expressed gratitude to the Trump administration for agreeing to conduct the investigation.

Each of these school districts has spent years bowing to the altar of transgender ideology while ignoring the law, common sense, and the concerns of its students and their parents. A male student in these school districts can wake up, claim to be ‘gender expansive or transgender,’ and then have a pass to use female locker rooms and restrooms. If the female students are uncomfortable sharing those locker rooms and restrooms with that male student, it is the female students who must make alternative arrangements. That is sex discrimination.

Several of these districts have been the subject of controversy over recent years due to their insistence on pushing gender ideology in the classroom. They have also come under fire for providing sexually inappropriate material to young children.

Loudoun County, in particular, was one of the flashpoints in the debate over the teaching of Critical Race Theory. Concerned parents showed up at school board meetings to protest the divisive material being presented to young children.

Fairfax County has also been criticized for its policies on trans-identified students.

Teachers in Fairfax County, Virginia, are required to complete a training program that says parental consent is not required for students who want to socially transition, such as going by a different name and pronouns by their teachers at school.

The training program, “Supporting Gender Expansive and Transgender Youth,” was assigned on July 22 for teachers in all grade levels at Fairfax County Public Schools, including preschool, according to the Washington Examiner.

President Trump issued an executive order on his first day in office aimed at eliminating gender ideology in the federal government and government-run schools. The order instructs federal agencies to withhold funding from schools that “directly or indirectly support or subsidize the social transition of a minor student.” This includes forcing female students to share restrooms and locker rooms with biological males and having teachers refer to trans-identified students by their preferred pronouns.

It appears the crackdown on gender ideology in government-run schools has finally begun, and I’m here for it. While I think the ultimate way for parents to protect their children from these indoctrination efforts involves school choice, it doesn’t hurt to have the feds look into it as well.

In many schools across the country, teachers and school staffers have been infusing progressive gender ideology into the classroom, influencing young minds to buy into the notion that men can become women and vice versa. Like Fairfax County, other districts have enacted policies requiring teachers to conceal information about students’ gender dysphoria from their parents while also helping them to social “transition” to the opposite sex. It’s time that more efforts were made to put a stop to it.