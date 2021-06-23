School Board

Loudon County School Board Meeting Was Engulfed in Total Mayhem Over Critical Race Theory

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa
|
 @mvespa1
|
Posted: Jun 23, 2021 6:00 AM
  Share   Tweet
Loudon County School Board Meeting Was Engulfed in Total Mayhem Over Critical Race Theory

Source: Gabriella Borter/Reuters

A school board meeting in Loudon County, Virginia, was shut down by law enforcement over critical race theory. Anti-CRT protestors flooded the hall, making their opposition crystal clear to board members who evidently were shaken to their core. This public meeting was quickly declared an unlawful assembly and yes—arrests were made. It’s insanity. If board members can’t handle the heat, then they were the ones who should have vacated the premises and nixed this pseudo-intellectual garbage that is CRT from the county’s curriculum. More and more parents are not having any of this white liberal nonsense in our schools. It cannot be educational if there’s no evidence to back it up; CRT is the classic case of satisfying one’s own feelings of anti-whiteness and moral superiority. That’s the woke left in a nutshell. It’s historical fiction they’re trying to pass off as legitimate. It’s academic fraud. 

Gabriella Borter of Reuters documented the mayhem. There was a rally before the meeting. There were counter-protestors there showing support for CRT. She captured the moment the police arrested one of the attendees. 

Lawyer Aaron Worthing noted how the declaration of an unlawful assembly seems dubious at best:

Democrats take notice because suburban parents, even liberal ones, are really not on board with this nonsense. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Liberals React to Defeat of 'For the People Act'
Leah Barkoukis
DeSantis Signs Legislation Mandating Schools Teach ‘Evils of Communism and Totalitarian Ideologies’
Landon Mion

Guess Which Two Things an MSNBC Guest Mentioned When Lamenting Failure of Democrat-Only Election Bill
Matt Vespa
Settlement Reached for Helicopter Crash That Killed Kobe Bryant
Landon Mion
Biden's DOJ Backs Bill Aimed at Ending Crack, Powder Cocaine Sentencing Disparity
Landon Mion
It's Over: Senate Republicans Defeat Corrupt 'For the People Act'
Reagan McCarthy
CARTOONS | Bob Gorrell
View Cartoon
Most Popular