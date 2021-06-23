Loudon County School Board Meeting Was Engulfed in Total Mayhem Over Critical Race Theory

A school board meeting in Loudon County, Virginia, was shut down by law enforcement over critical race theory. Anti-CRT protestors flooded the hall, making their opposition crystal clear to board members who evidently were shaken to their core. This public meeting was quickly declared an unlawful assembly and yes—arrests were made. It’s insanity. If board members can’t handle the heat, then they were the ones who should have vacated the premises and nixed this pseudo-intellectual garbage that is CRT from the county’s curriculum. More and more parents are not having any of this white liberal nonsense in our schools. It cannot be educational if there’s no evidence to back it up; CRT is the classic case of satisfying one’s own feelings of anti-whiteness and moral superiority. That’s the woke left in a nutshell. It’s historical fiction they’re trying to pass off as legitimate. It’s academic fraud.

Gabriella Borter of Reuters documented the mayhem. There was a rally before the meeting. There were counter-protestors there showing support for CRT. She captured the moment the police arrested one of the attendees.

Here’s the scene in Ashburn, VA this afternoon as parents protest against critical race theory before the Loudoun County school board meets. Scott Mineo, founder of Parents Against CRT, talking to a crowd of about 200: pic.twitter.com/DZLo7beTx4 — Gabriella Borter (@gabriellaborter) June 22, 2021

More than 100 gathered on the other side of the parking lot in Loudoun County opposing the anti-CRT protesters and supporting a transgender policy that is being discussed at the school board meeting soon pic.twitter.com/XCzWnUooNI — Gabriella Borter (@gabriellaborter) June 22, 2021

Inside the Loudoun County, VA school board meeting. More than 200 people signed up to make public comment. Agenda includes discussion of transgender affirming policy for students. Critical race theory not an official action item but is the priority for many here pic.twitter.com/lJYIHyqQE8 — Gabriella Borter (@gabriellaborter) June 22, 2021

Update: former VA state senator Dick Black spoke out against critical race theory in the board meeting and crowd couldn’t stay silent. The Loudoun Co school board said if there were eruptions like this they’d end public comment pic.twitter.com/dx0oMAy1Fu — Gabriella Borter (@gabriellaborter) June 22, 2021

Loudoun County school board ended public comment. Anti-critical race theory protesters react: pic.twitter.com/QpdVoiAksl — Gabriella Borter (@gabriellaborter) June 22, 2021

Parents protesting against critical race theory broke into the national anthem when the Loudoun Co., Virginia school board ended public comment because the crowd got too out of hand pic.twitter.com/qms00grIIj — Gabriella Borter (@gabriellaborter) June 22, 2021

The Loudoun County sheriff’s office declared the school board meeting an unlawful assembly. Everyone told to get out or will be trespassing. Two arrests made #CriticalRaceTheory pic.twitter.com/23Cojtczvy — Gabriella Borter (@gabriellaborter) June 22, 2021

Two arrests made at the Loudoun County, Virginia school board meeting after it was declared an unlawful assembly and some parents here to protest against critical race theory and a transgender policy refused to leave right away #CriticalRaceTheory pic.twitter.com/dsZDrqJ0Gp — Gabriella Borter (@gabriellaborter) June 22, 2021

Lawyer Aaron Worthing noted how the declaration of an unlawful assembly seems dubious at best:

Btw this declaration of unlawful assembly is dubious af under Virginia law



Unless I missed it in the video there was no evidence that they had any intent but to protest



cc @PolitiBunny pic.twitter.com/BtIfSBfpfJ — (((Aaron “Worthing” Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) June 23, 2021

Democrats take notice because suburban parents, even liberal ones, are really not on board with this nonsense.