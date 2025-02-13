Hamas Reverses Course on Released Hostages After Trump Threatens to 'Let Hell Break...
Aircraft Carrier Collides With Merchant Ship After Navy Jet Crashes

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles  |  February 13, 2025 1:30 PM
Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class M. J. Lieberknecht/U.S. Navy via AP, File

A Nimitz-class aircraft carrier collided with a merchant vessel on Thursday, according to a press release from the U.S. Navy.

The USS Harry S. Truman crashed into a merchant vessel “while operating in the vicinity of Port Said, Egypt, in the Mediterranean Sea,” the press release noted.

The Navy explained that “The collision did not endanger the Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) as there are no reports of flooding or injuries.”

These incidents are not common, according to Reuters.

While collisions involving US Navy vessels are extremely rare, two warships in the Asia-Pacific were involved in crashes in 2017. The accidents, in which 17 sailors were killed, raised questions about Navy training and the pace of operations, prompted a Congressional hearing and the removal of a number of officers.

The incident comes one day after a fighter jet crashed into the San Diego harbor on Wednesday. The two pilots managed to eject before the crash and were rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard, ABC News reported.

The pilots ejected during what is known as a go-around maneuver, meaning the plane had just landed and was preparing to take off again, according to a Navy official.

The crash site has been identified and secured. Any debris spotted by the public can be reported to the Navy so it can be recovered.

The aircraft was in San Diego as part of the Bamboo Eagle integrated training exercise and was operating out of North Island, according to the Navy official.

Another incident happened in December when an F-18 fighter jet was shot down by friendly fire near the Red Sea. The pilots were able to eject safely.

In another instance, a missile “narrowly missed another fighter jet coming in for a landing on the USS Harry Truman,” Townhall’s Matt Vespa reported.

The US Navy indicated that it would release more information on the aircraft carrier collision after an investigation.

