Aircraft Carrier Collides With Merchant Ship After Navy Jet Crashes

A Nimitz-class aircraft carrier collided with a merchant vessel on Thursday, according to a press release from the U.S. Navy.

The USS Harry S. Truman crashed into a merchant vessel “while operating in the vicinity of Port Said, Egypt, in the Mediterranean Sea,” the press release noted.

Advertisement

🤯🤯🤯



The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) collided with the bulk carrier Besiktas-M off the coast of Egypt yesterday.



The Pentagon reports that the collision "did not endanger the Harry S. Truman." pic.twitter.com/GTdFUy73VV — Drake Slayer (@drakeslayer100) February 13, 2025

The Navy explained that “The collision did not endanger the Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) as there are no reports of flooding or injuries.”

U.S. Navy announces collision of nuclear powered aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman with bulk carrier Besiktas-M off Egypt coast last night. No major damage to the carrier, condition of merchant vessel unclear. pic.twitter.com/yS3Eh70nL2 — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) February 13, 2025

These incidents are not common, according to Reuters.

While collisions involving US Navy vessels are extremely rare, two warships in the Asia-Pacific were involved in crashes in 2017. The accidents, in which 17 sailors were killed, raised questions about Navy training and the pace of operations, prompted a Congressional hearing and the removal of a number of officers.

The incident comes one day after a fighter jet crashed into the San Diego harbor on Wednesday. The two pilots managed to eject before the crash and were rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard, ABC News reported.

The pilots ejected during what is known as a go-around maneuver, meaning the plane had just landed and was preparing to take off again, according to a Navy official. The crash site has been identified and secured. Any debris spotted by the public can be reported to the Navy so it can be recovered. The aircraft was in San Diego as part of the Bamboo Eagle integrated training exercise and was operating out of North Island, according to the Navy official.

EA-18G Growler Navy fighter jet crashes into San Diego Bay near naval air station. Both pilots ejected and survived



According to the San Diego Union Tribune, the jet was performing a “go around maneuver” when the incident unfolded



The Coast Guard San Diego Office confirmed that… pic.twitter.com/ciqihjqT6s — Unlimited L's (@unlimited_ls) February 13, 2025

Another incident happened in December when an F-18 fighter jet was shot down by friendly fire near the Red Sea. The pilots were able to eject safely.

Advertisement

TWICE?! The same night a U.S. Navy jet was shot down by friendly fire, an F/A-18 Super Hornet narrowly avoided a surface-to-air missile fired from USS Gettysburg. The missile missed by just 100 feet as the jet prepared to land on the Harry S. Truman. pic.twitter.com/3gxwIbXP8V — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) December 24, 2024

In another instance, a missile “narrowly missed another fighter jet coming in for a landing on the USS Harry Truman,” Townhall’s Matt Vespa reported.

The US Navy indicated that it would release more information on the aircraft carrier collision after an investigation.