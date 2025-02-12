White House Slaps Down 'Constitutional Crisis' Narrative
Trump Confirms Negotiations Are Underway to End Russia's War on Ukraine
Independent Reporter Brought the Receipts to Shred The New York Times' Anti-Elon Nonsense
Why the Associated Press Was Blocked From Trump's Oval Office Event Yesterday
Bill Maher Nails It With These Remarks About the NFL Removing This Slogan...
Judge Orders Agencies to Restore Webpages Removed After Trump's Executive Order on Gender...
How Federal Employee Retirements Are Processed Will Shock You
This Is What Marc Fogel Told Trump Upon Returning to US
USAID Inspector General Fired
VIP
What's 'Unprecedented' and 'Extraordinary' About El Salvador's Offer to Take Deportees
VIP
How Is Biden Viewed Among All the Living Presidents? Here’s What a Poll...
Trump Signed an Order Banning Men From Women's Sports. Now He's Taking It...
The Coast Guard Just Intercepted Over 100 Haitians Headed to the US
Let's Talk About That Nutty Anti-Doge Rally by Government Bureaucrats
Tipsheet

BREAKING: Senate Confirms Tulsi Gabbard As Director of National Intelligence

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles  |  February 12, 2025 11:55 AM
Townhall Media

The Senate has voted to confirm Tulsi Gabbard as Director of National Intelligence.

Gabbard was a controversial choice for President Donald Trump, with Democrats and some Republicans questioning her stances on Russia, Syria, and other foreign-policy related matters.

Advertisement

Gabbard, a former Democratic Representative from Hawaii, endured a contentious confirmation hearing. Democratic lawmakers criticized her lack of intelligence experience and her views on issues such as Edward Snowden, who she had previously referred to as a “brave whistleblower” for exposing the National Security Agency’s spying on American citizens.

During her hearing, she refused to label Snowden as a “traitor” but acknowledged that he broke the law.

Another issue for her critics was her decision to meet with then-Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in 2017. Her opposition claimed she legitimized the former dictator. However, she has always maintained that the meeting was intended to find a peaceful solution to the conflict in the region without involving U.S. troops.

Gabbard came under scrutiny from people on both sides of the aisle when she expressed her support for Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA), which has been used by some federal agencies to spy on American citizens without first obtaining a warrant. She previously opposed the measure.

Recommended

Independent Reporter Brought the Receipts to Shred The New York Times' Anti-Elon Nonsense Matt Vespa
Advertisement

After Trump announced her nomination in November, Democrats and their allies in the establishment media attempted to paint her as a Russian asset, claiming she was sympathetic to the Kremlin.

During her hearing, Gabbard committed to keeping the intelligence community free from political influence while working to counter the United States’ adversaries on a global scale. In particular, she highlighted the importance of combating foreign interference in U.S. elections coming from Russia, China, and Iran. She also vowed to reform surveillance practices to ensure that they are respecting constitutional rights.

Tags: TULSI GABBARD

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Independent Reporter Brought the Receipts to Shred The New York Times' Anti-Elon Nonsense Matt Vespa
Bill Maher Nails It With These Remarks About the NFL Removing This Slogan From the Endzone Matt Vespa
How Federal Employee Retirements Are Processed Will Shock You Leah Barkoukis
White House Slaps Down 'Constitutional Crisis' Narrative Katie Pavlich
Did You Catch Who Elon Musk and DOGE Are Targeting Next? It's Why the Libs Are Freaking Out. Matt Vespa
Trump Signed an Order Banning Men From Women's Sports. Now He's Taking It a Step Further. Madeline Leesman

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Independent Reporter Brought the Receipts to Shred The New York Times' Anti-Elon Nonsense Matt Vespa
Advertisement