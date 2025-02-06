Hamas Calls Trump's Gaza Plans 'Irresponsible' After It Massacred and Raped Israeli Civilians

Hamas reportedly thinks President Donald Trump’s plan to have the United States government take over the Gaza Strip is “irresponsible.”

The terrorist group released a statement on Wednesday condemning Trump’s announcement of the plan as “hostile to our people and our cause”. It said they “will not serve stability in the region, and will only add fuel to the fire,” according to Iran-owned Press TV.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have been engaged in an effort to eliminate the terrorist group in the region since Hamas murdered 1,200 Israelis on October 7, 2023. Since then, the two parties have clashed in Gaza amid efforts to iron out a ceasefire deal.

Hamas further declared that it “will not allow any country in the world to occupy our land or impose guardianship over our great Palestinian people.”

Abdul Latif al-Qanoua, a spokesperson for the terrorist group, referred to Trump’s plan as a “failed attempt to eliminate the Palestinian cause.”

He further stated that the group “will remain steadfast in their land and will not accept any displacement plans no matter the cost.”

Speaking of being responsible, most of the Israelis Hamas slaughtered on October 7 were civilians – including women and children. The terrorists carried out attacks in multiple locations, including residential areas. They burned homes down while civilians were trapped inside.

Additionally, Hamas kidnapped about 250 hostages, including about 36 children. Several reports suggested that hostages were subjected to psychological and physical torture. The terrorists viciously raped female hostages as well. In one instance, an Israeli woman was tortured with a knife.

Stop scrolling. Don’t look away. Watch.



This is the reality of what happened to Israelis on October 7– execution, mutilation, kidnapping, proudly filmed by the captors themselves.



Hersh, Or, Eliya and the 117 hostages, we will continue doing everything in our power to bring… pic.twitter.com/j895HImTlY — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) June 24, 2024

Hamas is trying to manipulate you. Don’t let them.



On October 7, Hamas murdered 1,200 civilians and kidnapped 251 more. No forced smiles or staged propaganda can hide the brutality they’ve endured—or who is responsible. pic.twitter.com/kRa57WE0ip — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) January 26, 2025

Human Rights Watch reported that Hamas committed war crimes and crimes against humanity as it deliberately targeted civilians and kidnapped hostages.

Even the United Nations, which is no friend of Israel, found that the terrorists inflicted sexual violence during and after the attacks.

The fact of the matter is that Hamas and other terrorist groups bear the lion’s share of responsibility for the plight of the Palestinians. Hamas has ruled the Gaza Strip with an iron fist since coming to power in 2007. It has not only inflicted human rights abuses on Israeli civilians but also on Palestinians.

Even during the war, Hamas has routinely used Palestinian civilians as human shields, placing its operatives and weapons close to noncombatants in the hopes that Israel will not attack them. If Israel does attack and civilians perish, Hamas simply exploits their deaths as a PR weapon against the Jewish State.

The reality is that Hamas has caused the devastation seen in Gaza today, which means they are the last ones who should be calling anyone “irresponsible.”