Texas Democrat Slams Parents Who Want School Choice. He’s a Hypocrite.

Democrats have always been hypocrites on school choice, but it has never stopped them from trying to limit educational options for parents who are not in the elite classes.

This is the case with Gene Wu, Chair of the Texas House Democrats, who recently attacked parents who want school choice so they can send their children to private institutions. While speaking at a demonstration, Wu asserted that these parents they support school choice “so they don’t have to have their kids with your kids.”

BREAKING: Chair of the Texas House Democrats just said parents send their kids to private school "so they don't have to have their kids with your kids."



He sends his kids to private school. pic.twitter.com/x8R2vOtWqV — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) February 3, 2025

However, it appears Wu might be indicting himself in his comments. As school choice advocate Corey DeAngelis noted, not only did Wu attend private school, he also sends his kids to private school.

His name is Gene Wu, Chair of the Texas House Democrats.



He went to private school.



He sends his kids to private school. pic.twitter.com/lqiu45jFZl — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) February 3, 2025

The current debate over school choice in Texas comes as Gov. Greg Abbott and other lawmakers seek to pass the Texas Education Freedom Act, which would establish an Education Savings Account (ESA) program that allocates state funds to parents for education-related expenses. These include private school tuition, tutoring, and other programs.

The measure would prioritize children from low-income families and those with disabilities.

The bill was introduced on January 30 by State Sen. Brandon Creighton. It passed the committee by a 9-2 vote. Creighton touted the bill, saying it “marks a significant step forward in expanding educational opportunities for Texas students” and noted that “Hundreds of witnesses—including subject matter experts, Texas parents, and veteran educators—provided compelling testimony on the proven success of Education Savings Accounts (ESAs), highlighting how they provide critical options for students who need them most.”

Wu is far from being the only Democrat to send their children to private schools while trying to prevent low-income parents from doing the same. Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has criticized school voucher programs even though her son attended an elite private boarding school in Virginia.

Illinois JB Pritzker has also sent his children to private institutions despite arguing against school choice initiatives. The same is true of Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), who was pilloried years ago by Black mothers for trying to prevent them from having the same educational options as her son, who also attended private schools.

This is the problem with those who oppose educational freedom. They obviously understand the value of allowing parents to have more choices for their children, but they desperately want to prevent them from doing it. It seems they believe quality education should be reserved for the monied few and that the state should be the ultimate arbiter of how children are to be educated.

It has been a serious issue in Texas, with both Democrats and Republicans opposing school choice measures. Nevertheless, Abbott and his allies remain determined to ensure that parents can choose where and how their children are educated. Perhaps this time will be different.