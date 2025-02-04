Media Reaction to Trump's Slashing of Government Proves He Landed a Direct Hit...
Democrats Sure Threw a Fit About USAID
Abhorrent: Letitia James Tells Hospitals to Defy Trump's Transgender Care Guidance for Kid...
Did You Notice What's Missing From Netanyahu's Schedule While Visiting Capitol Hill?
The Gall of Pete Buttigieg
There’s Another Alternative to TikTok That Parents Should Be Concerned About
Joe Kent Picked As Director of National Counter Terrorism Center
Two Reagan National Airport Employees Were Just Arrested. Here's Why.
Scott Bessent's Would-Be Assassin Identifies As a 'Transgender Woman'
This GOP Lawmaker Just Introduced a Bill to Eliminate the Education Department

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles  |  February 04, 2025 11:45 AM
AP Photo/Ron Harris

President Donald Trump repeatedly vowed to abolish the Department of Education on the campaign trail, and it appears a Republican lawmaker is about to help him do it.

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) on Friday announced that he reintroduced a bill that would eliminate the Education Department, a move that has received an outpouring of support from conservatives and libertarians.

The lawmaker announced the move in a post on X. “I just reintroduced H.R. 899, a one sentence bill to TERMINATE the federal department of education and return power back to teachers and parents.”

In a press release, Massie argued, “Unelected bureaucrats in Washington, D.C., should not be in charge of our children’s intellectual and moral development” and, “States and local communities are best positioned to shape curricula that meet the needs of their students.”

Schools should be accountable. Parents have the right to choose the most appropriate educational opportunity for their children, including home-school, public school, or private school.

During a November speech after the 2024 election, Trump reiterated his promise to do away with the Education Department.

And one other thing I'll be doing very early in the administration is closing up the Department of Education in Washington, DC, and sending all education and education work and needs back to the States. We want them to run the education of our children because they'll do a much better job of it. You can't do worse. We spend more money per pupil by three times than any other nation, and yet we're absolutely at the bottom. We're one of the worst. So you can't do worse. We're going to end education coming out of Washington, DC. We're going to close it up, all those buildings all over the place. And you have people that in many cases hate our children. We're going to send it all back to the States.

The Education Department was created on October 17, 1979, under President Jimmy Carter’s administration. It was ostensibly established to consolidate education-related programs that were spread out across various federal agencies. It was a response to increased demands for educational reform.

Republicans dominate both chambers of Congress, which might help Trump’s effort to eliminate the Education Department. However, there are likely plenty of Republican lawmakers who might oppose the idea – especially if polling shows that their constituents want the agency to remain.

Nevertheless, it is clear the Education Department has not fulfilled its stated purpose. The new National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) released its annual report card showing some dismal results. Reading scores have declined severely. Math score ticked upward slightly but remained low.

Obviously, change is needed, and removing the government from education as much as possible is the clear answer.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION THOMAS MASSIE

