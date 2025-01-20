BREAKING: Donald Trump Has Been Sworn in As President. Now He's About to Get to Work.

President Donald Trump has officially been inaugurated and will soon begin issuing a flurry of executive orders to kickstart his agenda.

The president was sworn in on his mother’s Bible and Abraham Lincoln’s Bible during the ceremony.

The inauguration comes after a fiery campaign that had more than a few upheavals. This election season was marked by a series of politically-motivated prosecution efforts against Trump at the state and federal levels.

Anti-Trump forces sought to weaponize the justice system against Trump to ensure that he did not win a second term in office. Only one of these efforts bore any fruit: The ‘hush money’ case launched by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. The president was convicted on 34 counts related to falsifying business records. However, after Trump won the 2024 election, Judge Juan Merchan chose not to try jailing him and instead gave him an unconditional discharge.

Democrats also sought to remove Trump from the ballot in several states using a provision in the 14th Amendment that prohibits those involved in a rebellion against the government from holding office. The plan failed when the Supreme Court ultimately intervened.

The race took an even more dramatic turn after President Joe Biden dropped out of the race due to pressure from Democrats after an abysmal debate performance against Trump. Vice President Kamala Harris took up the mantle shortly after.

The campaign intensified even further after two individuals attempted to assassinate President Trump. In the first incident, a gunman shot the president in the ear before being dispatched by Secret Service counter snipers.

The president is expected to issue close to 100 executive orders on his first day in office. Many are expected to address immigration and the border crisis. These include declaring a national emergency at the border so that the Defense Department can deploy active-duty and National Guard military to assist in preventing the influx of illegal immigrants into the country.

Trump will also scrap Biden’s “catch and release” approach to immigration and resurrect the “Remain in Mexico” program he started during his first term in office. This will require asylum seekers who want to gain entry into the U.S. to stay in Mexico while their cases are being assessed.

The president will also begin fulfilling his promise to carry out mass deportations. He will begin removing migrants who do not meet the standards for asylum while going after those who have committed additional crimes after entering the country. He is also expected to declare his intention to end birthright citizenship, which will certainly be fraught with controversy in the days to come.

Trump is also expected to issue an executive order to target progressive efforts to use the government to push their gender ideology on others. The order will define a person’s sex as “male or female” based on their birth sex. The order will require government agencies to use these designations on forms and IDs and will alter federal prison policies related to trans-identified inmates.

These are only a smattering of executive orders Trump is expected to issue during his first few hours in office. Now, it is off to the races.