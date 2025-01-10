You Could Guess How the Media Reacted When Trump Got Sentenced in Hush Money Witch Hunt

As Jeff wrote earlier today, President-elect Donald J. Trump got sentenced in the Manhattan hush money witch hunt led by District Attorney Alvin Bragg and Judge Juan Merchan. It provided the closing chapter to this circus of a case and the Left’s overall failed lawfare crusade to stop Mr. Trump.

It was a wanton attempt to jail a political opponent of the Democratic Party. In the end, liberals might have won this little battle, but Trump won the war. He will become the 47th president of the United States on January 20, and all the Left can do is scream into the void:

President-elect Donald Trump has been sentenced in the “hush money” case in which he was convicted for falsifying business records. After a highly contentious trial the saga has come to an end – for now. Judge Juan Merchan sentenced him to an unconditional discharge, which means the president-elect will have a conviction on his record, but he will not face jail time or any other punishment. Merchan told the court that unconditional discharge is “the only lawful sentence, without encroaching upon the highest office in the land.” He then told the president-elect, “I wish you godspeed as you assume your second term in office.”

The central part of this sentencing theater was to provide the liberal media with what they’ve been craving to say for years: Trump is a convicted felon. They want to say that endlessly during the inauguration in a couple of weeks. Feel free to say it as much as you’d like—this is America. It still doesn’t negate the fact that Trump won. He’s president, and he bulldozed the Democrats, their allies, and all the institutions liberals weaponized to stop him.

The election doesn't erase his conviction. — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) January 10, 2025

Under federal law, Donald Trump can no longer own a gun. — Tristan Snell (@TristanSnell) January 10, 2025

It's official: Trump is now a convicted felon.



He will be the first president to enter office as a convicted felon. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) January 10, 2025

pic.twitter.com/lBePwde8WZ — The Right To Bear Memes (@grandoldmemes) January 10, 2025

That’s another point that flies over the heads of these idiots. Even with the deck stacked against Trump heavily—the man was facing around 100 felony charges—he defeated them all. Also, this will end poorly because there will be an appeal, and all of Judge Merchan’s biased antics and other judicial hooliganism will be exposed.

The 'Trump is Hitler/he’s a threat to democracy' line didn’t work. Why do left-wingers think ‘he’s a convicted felon’ would ring any different? No one cares, and please—stop the holier-than-thou act. Democrats have a twice-elected man who was credibly accused of rape. Last time I checked, if Bill Clinton was eligible for a third term, he’d likely win. So, stow it, weridos.

So, it’s a temporary moral coping exercise for the Left. That’s fine. They can have it. We got Congress and the White House.