Ted Cruz Absolutely Wrecks Senate Democrats During Pam Bondi Hearing

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) minced absolutely no words when it was his turn to question Attorney General nominee Pam Bondi during her confirmation hearing.

Throughout the proceedings, Democratic senators tried desperately to make it appear as if Bondi would use her position to target enemies of President-elect Donald Trump. Several left-leaning lawmakers used this line of attack, questioning her about comments she previously made about going after “bad” prosecutors.

Cruz turned this tactic back on Democrats, listing the ways the Biden-Harris administration used the Justice Department to target their political opponents.

“In the last four years, we've seen Donald Trump indicted and prosecuted not once, not twice, not three times, but four separate times,” the senator said.

Bondi interjected: “And two assassination attempts, senator.”

Cruz said, “I have to say, Javert from [Les Miserables] would be chagrined at the efforts of Democrats to do anything possible to take him down.”

The real target in this was not President Trump, but it was the American people, that these prosecutions were brought because partisan prosecutors were terrified that the American people would do exactly what they did in November of 2024, and vote to reelect Donald J. Trump.

The senator ended his comments by asking whether Bondi would “commit…to follow the Constitution, to uphold the rule of law without favor and without regard to the partisan position of any criminal defendant.”

Bondi answered, “Yes, senator.”

Cruz was not the only one to highlight Democrats’ hypocrisy in this line of questioning. When giving his statements, Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA), discussed how the DOJ was used against Trump after the 2016 campaign.

The Justice Department is infected with political decision-making while its leaders refused to acknowledge that reality. Crossfire Hurricane was a textbook example of government weaponization. The FBI's investigation was built on the fake Steele dossier, which was funded by the Democratic National Committee and Clinton campaign who worked with foreign operatives.

Grassley further recounted how his investigation “exposed that the FBI actually knew the dossier was false information and was likely a part of a Russian disinformation campaign,” and pointed out that “Even with the knowledge of such dossier defects and political infections, the Justice Department sought FISA Warrant Renewals and took other actions.”

Republicans are smart to continue harping on this point. Democrats had little to say when the Biden-Harris administration weaponized federal agencies against their most feared political opponent, but now, all of a sudden, they now care about ensuring equal justice for all.

I’ll be blunt: Nobody is buying this.

Bondi never gave any indication that she would target Trump’s political foes. Yet, Democrats already have a president that has done exactly that, and their hypocrisy is now on full display during this hearing.