Ouch: Pam Bondi Blasts Adam Schiff During Confirmation Hearing, Brings Up His Past Misconduct

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles  |  January 15, 2025 3:15 PM
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Attorney General nominee Pam Bondi took another scalp during a fiery exchange with Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA) as she went through her confirmation hearing.

When it was his turn to question Bondi, he brought up President-elect Donald Trump’s promise to pardon several of the individuals convicted for their supposed involvement in the riot at the U.S. Capitol Building on January 6, 2021.

Schiff asked whether Bondi would advise Trump not to issue blanket pardons to all of those who were prosecuted for the riot. “Senator, I have not looked at any of those files. If confirmed, I will look at the files for the parties as well as the ongoing investigation,” the nominee replied.

The senator pushed back, questioning whether Bondi would be able to do this. “Will you be able to review hundreds of cases on day one?” he asked.

Bondi tried answering, saying she “will look at every file I am asked to look at,” before Schiff interjected: “Of course, you won’t. Will you advise the president?”

The nominee answered, “I would have plenty of staff,” but was interrupted again.

Finally, Bondi managed to get more than a few words out, saying she is “not going to mislead this body, nor you,” and said, “You were censured by Congress, senator, for comments just like this that are so reckless.”

Schiff also questioned whether Bondi would target the Democrats’ favorite Republican, former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) for prosecution.

Pam Bondi Destroyed Adam Schiff With One Line
“I'm asking you sitting here today, whether you are aware of a factual predicate to investigate Liz Cheney,” Schiff said.

“Senator, no one asked me to investigate Liz Cheney. That is a hypothetical,” Bondi responded.

Schiff shot back, saying Trump had “called for it publicly.”

Bondi replied, “No one has asked me to investigate Liz. We're all so worried about Liz Cheney, Senator? You know what we should be worried about? The crime rate in Caifornia is through the roof! Your robberies are 87 percent higher than the national average.”

Bondi wasn’t the only nominee to take aim at Schiff over his conduct while he was a representative. John Ratcliffe, Trump’s nominee for CIA director, slammed the lawmaker for his false comments about Hunter Biden’s laptop during his confirmation hearing on Wednesday.

In 2020, when a chairman of an Intelligence Committee misrepresented that a laptop owned by then-candidate Biden's son was somehow a Russian intelligence operation, and 51 former intelligence officials used the imprimatur of IC authority to go along with that, I stood in the breach.

Needless to say, Schiff’s first round of questioning against Bondi did not go too well for him. But this is what happens when you spend your political career spreading lies about Russian interference without providing a shred of evidence.

Tags: ADAM SCHIFF CONGRESS RUSSIA HOAX

