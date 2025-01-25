Trump Reacts to Mitch McConnell Voting 'No' on Pete Hegseth

President Donald Trump reacted strongly after Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) voted "no" on Trump’s pick for Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth. As most Republicans supported Hegseth, McConnell’s vote against him sparked tensions within the party. Trump, who has long supported Hegseth, voiced his disappointment in McConnell’s decision. The vote highlights ongoing rifts between establishment Republicans and Trump’s loyalists, as well as the growing influence of Trump’s endorsements in shaping the party’s future direction.

Advertisement

Late Friday, after McConnell voted “no” on Hegeth leaving the chamber at a 50-50 tie, Vice President JD Vance stepped in to cast a tie-breaking vote to confirm the former Fox News host.

While Trump congratulated Hegseth and said he would make a great Secretary of Defense,” the president was shocked to hear from reporters that McConnell voted against his pick for the position.

“I didn’t even know that. I just heard that we won. Winning is what matters, right?” Trump told reporters before boarding a plane.

🚨 President Trump just reacted to Mitch McConnell voting NO on Pete Hegseth



“I didn’t even know that. I just heard that we won. Winning is what matters right?”



Nobody cares what McConnell has to say! pic.twitter.com/NK4LeJA72s — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 25, 2025

McConnell explained his vote against Hegseth in a statement released shortly after the vote. He cited the department’s nearly $1 trillion budget and three million personnel as a significant management challenge that requires careful oversight.

“Mr. Hegseth has failed, as yet, to demonstrate that he will pass this test. But as he assumes office, the consequences of failure are as high as they have ever been,” he said. “Mere desire to be a ‘change agent’ is not enough to fill these shoes. And ‘dust on boots’ fails even to distinguish this nominee from multiple predecessors of the last decade.”

McConnell also referenced Hegseth’s testimony before Congress as a point of concern, noting the newly confirmed Defense Secretary’s failure to offer "substantial insights" on Chinese aggression in the Philippines or Taiwan. However, in closing, McConnell extended a message of goodwill to Hegseth, expressing, "I wish Secretary Hegseth the best of success and look forward to collaborating with him to strengthen America's military capabilities. The men and women in uniform will be counting on his leadership—one that is decisive, principled, and above partisan divides."