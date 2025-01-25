Trump Cooked LA Mayor Karen Bass During California Visit
Here's More on the Decades-Old Statute the Trump Administration Invoked to Round Up...
What McConnell Did After the Hegseth Vote Is Infuriating
The Initial Reactions to Pete Hegseth's Confirmation Were Predictable
VIP
Is Abilio About to Announce ‘Adios’? And Ex-Politico Scribes Say Outlet Spiked Hunter...
Time to Examine the Evidence
VIP
Republican Lawmaker: 'Four Years of Trump Aren’t Enough'
Pete Hegseth Takes Oath as Secretary of Defense: 'An Honor of a Lifetime'
Senate Confirms Kristi Noem as DHS Secretary
Trump Can't RISC Ignoring Chinese Tech Threats
The Second Coming of Rex Tillerson
Four More Israeli Hostages Freed in Latest Release
Trump Just Wiped Out Biden’s Abortion Rights Website
Trump Hits Back After Mitch McConnell Votes 'No' on Pete Hegseth Nomination
Tipsheet

Trump Cleans House, Fires 17 Inspectors General Overnight

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  January 25, 2025 3:30 PM
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

In an overnight purge of the federal government, President Donald Trump fired more than a dozen Inspectors General (IGs) across multiple federal agencies, signaling his commitment to draining the swamp and holding the bureaucracy accountable. The dismissals have drawn criticism from left-wing critics who argue it weakens oversight. Still, Trump and his supporters claim the Inspectors General were ineffective or politically motivated and would ultimately hamper the president’s agenda. The purge clearly signals that Trump is determined to root out inefficiency and partisanship within the federal government, ensuring that only those who put America first remain in key positions.

Advertisement

On Friday night, Trump cleaned house, terminating 17 Inspectors General as his first week in office comes to a close. Employees at agencies within the Defense Department, State Department, Energy Department, Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), Department of Veterans Affairs, and more were notified by email from the White House Presidential Personnel Office. However, Trump spared current Department of Homeland Security Inspector General Joseph Cuffari Jr.’s job, as he conducts several investigations into the Secret Service failures that resulted in two assassination attempts on the president’s life. Inspector General Michael Horowitz also got to keep his job. 

Inspectors General are tasked with investigating government waste, fraud, and abuse. Operating independently, they have the authority to serve across multiple administrations, ensuring accountability and transparency within federal agencies.

First reported by the Washington Post, one of the terminated inspectors general described it as being “a widespread massacre.” 

“Whoever Trump puts in now will be viewed as loyalists, and that undermines the entire system,” the person told the outlet. 

In his first week in office, Trump has ousted over 150 national security and foreign policy officials, signaling a dramatic shift in U.S. diplomacy and defense strategy. 

Recommended

What McConnell Did After the Hegseth Vote Is Infuriating Matt Vespa
Advertisement

However, Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, argued that Trump’s actions could violate federal law. The law mandates that the president give a 30-day notice to Congress before terminating any independent watchdog. 

“There may be good reason the IGs were fired. We need to know that if so," Grassley said in a statement. "I’d like further explanation from President Trump. Regardless, the 30 day detailed notice of removal that the law demands was not provided to Congress." 

Tags: TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

What McConnell Did After the Hegseth Vote Is Infuriating Matt Vespa
Trump Hits Back After Mitch McConnell Votes 'No' on Pete Hegseth Nomination Sarah Arnold
Trump Cooked LA Mayor Karen Bass During California Visit Matt Vespa
The Second Coming of Rex Tillerson Alan Joseph Bauer
Biden’s Unforgivable Betrayal Of FBI Heroes John Nantz
Senate Confirms Kristi Noem as DHS Secretary Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
What McConnell Did After the Hegseth Vote Is Infuriating Matt Vespa
Advertisement