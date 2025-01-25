Trump Cleans House, Fires 17 Inspectors General Overnight

In an overnight purge of the federal government, President Donald Trump fired more than a dozen Inspectors General (IGs) across multiple federal agencies, signaling his commitment to draining the swamp and holding the bureaucracy accountable. The dismissals have drawn criticism from left-wing critics who argue it weakens oversight. Still, Trump and his supporters claim the Inspectors General were ineffective or politically motivated and would ultimately hamper the president’s agenda. The purge clearly signals that Trump is determined to root out inefficiency and partisanship within the federal government, ensuring that only those who put America first remain in key positions.

On Friday night, Trump cleaned house, terminating 17 Inspectors General as his first week in office comes to a close. Employees at agencies within the Defense Department, State Department, Energy Department, Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), Department of Veterans Affairs, and more were notified by email from the White House Presidential Personnel Office. However, Trump spared current Department of Homeland Security Inspector General Joseph Cuffari Jr.’s job, as he conducts several investigations into the Secret Service failures that resulted in two assassination attempts on the president’s life. Inspector General Michael Horowitz also got to keep his job.

Inspectors General are tasked with investigating government waste, fraud, and abuse. Operating independently, they have the authority to serve across multiple administrations, ensuring accountability and transparency within federal agencies.

First reported by the Washington Post, one of the terminated inspectors general described it as being “a widespread massacre.”

“Whoever Trump puts in now will be viewed as loyalists, and that undermines the entire system,” the person told the outlet.

In his first week in office, Trump has ousted over 150 national security and foreign policy officials, signaling a dramatic shift in U.S. diplomacy and defense strategy.

However, Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, argued that Trump’s actions could violate federal law. The law mandates that the president give a 30-day notice to Congress before terminating any independent watchdog.

“There may be good reason the IGs were fired. We need to know that if so," Grassley said in a statement. "I’d like further explanation from President Trump. Regardless, the 30 day detailed notice of removal that the law demands was not provided to Congress."