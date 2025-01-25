Trump Cooked LA Mayor Karen Bass During California Visit
Tipsheet

Taliban Rejects Trump’s Demand to Return $7 Billion in U.S. Military Gear

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  January 25, 2025 5:00 PM
AP Photo/Rahmat Gul

President Donald Trump is demanding the return of a staggering $7 billion in U.S. military gear left behind during the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan under the Biden administration. In a move that’s drawing both support and criticism, Trump has called on the Taliban to recover the equipment, which includes advanced weapons, vehicles, and other critical resources. The request has sparked debate over accountability and the handling of the withdrawal, with Trump arguing that the gear should never have been abandoned in the first place. However, the Taliban is refusing to give it back to its rightful owners. 

During Trump’s speech on Sunday, he threatened to cut off financial assistance to Afghanistan if the nation does not return U.S. aircraft, air-to-ground munitions, vehicles, and communications equipment to America. The Taliban overtook the equipment after the botched 2021 Afghanistan withdrawal done so by former President Joe Biden.  

“If we’re going to pay billions of dollars a year, tell them we’re not going to give them the money unless they give back our military equipment,” Trump said. 

While rejecting Trump’s demand, the Taliban-led government is seeking a fresh start with the U.S. under the new administration, hoping to gain access to more than $9 billion in frozen foreign exchange reserves. Every year, the Taliban showcases the captured U.S. military equipment at a former American base near Kabul to commemorate their return to power. Last year, the event was attended by diplomats from both China and Iran. 

Much of the equipment left behind was in working condition and has become a key asset for the Taliban, with some of it either being repurposed or used by the Taliban's military forces, strengthening their grip on the country. The Biden administration has faced criticism for the withdrawal, with many arguing that the abandonment of military equipment sent the wrong message and empowered the Taliban. 

