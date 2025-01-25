Trump Cooked LA Mayor Karen Bass During California Visit
VIP
Is Abilio About to Announce ‘Adios’? And Ex-Politico Scribes Say Outlet Spiked Hunter...
Time to Examine the Evidence
Trump Clashes with Democrat in Fiery Debate Over LA Wildfires
Taliban Rejects Trump’s Demand to Return $7 Billion in U.S. Military Gear
Trump Cleans House, Fires 17 Inspectors General Overnight
VIP
Republican Lawmaker: 'Four Years of Trump Aren’t Enough'
Pete Hegseth Takes Oath as Secretary of Defense: 'An Honor of a Lifetime'
Senate Confirms Kristi Noem as DHS Secretary
Trump Can't RISC Ignoring Chinese Tech Threats
The Second Coming of Rex Tillerson
Four More Israeli Hostages Freed in Latest Release
Trump Just Wiped Out Biden’s Abortion Rights Website
Trump Hits Back After Mitch McConnell Votes 'No' on Pete Hegseth Nomination
Tipsheet

Mexico Blocks U.S. Military Deportation Flight, Prevents Landing

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  January 25, 2025 5:30 PM
AP Photo/Eric Gay

In yet another defiant move against the new Trump administration, Mexico refuses to accept a U.S. deportation flight and prevented it from landing on Thursday. This raised serious concerns about border security and international cooperation despite saying it would cooperate with the new administration. While the Biden administration pushed for more lenient immigration policies up until the day former President Joe Biden left office, President Donald Trump has refused to allow the United States to continue rolling out the red carpet for illegal aliens. Mexico’s refusal underscores the challenges the U.S. faces in dealing with illegal immigration. Its response not only hinders the deportation process but also sends a troubling message about the lack of shared responsibility in addressing the crisis at our southern border.

Advertisement

According to NBC News, Mexico denied a U.S. military plane access to land, thwarting the Trump administration's efforts to deport illegal immigrants living in America back to their home country of Mexico. Two Air Force C-17s, each carrying roughly 80 deportees, flew to Guatemala, while the third flight to Mexico was grounded.

Neither the White House nor the Mexican Embassy responded to requests to comment. 

This comes after President Donald Trump threatened to slap Mexico with a 25 percent increase in tariffs for refusing to stop its people from illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border. Trump’s actions serve as a retaliation effort for illegal immigration and “crime and drugs,” such as dangerous gangs and fentanyl that are coming into the U.S. across the border. 

Recommended

What McConnell Did After the Hegseth Vote Is Infuriating Matt Vespa
Advertisement
Tags: MEXICO

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

What McConnell Did After the Hegseth Vote Is Infuriating Matt Vespa
Trump Hits Back After Mitch McConnell Votes 'No' on Pete Hegseth Nomination Sarah Arnold
Taliban Rejects Trump’s Demand to Return $7 Billion in U.S. Military Gear Sarah Arnold
The Second Coming of Rex Tillerson Alan Joseph Bauer
Trump Cooked LA Mayor Karen Bass During California Visit Matt Vespa
Trump Cleans House, Fires 17 Inspectors General Overnight Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
What McConnell Did After the Hegseth Vote Is Infuriating Matt Vespa
Advertisement