Mexico Blocks U.S. Military Deportation Flight, Prevents Landing

In yet another defiant move against the new Trump administration, Mexico refuses to accept a U.S. deportation flight and prevented it from landing on Thursday. This raised serious concerns about border security and international cooperation despite saying it would cooperate with the new administration. While the Biden administration pushed for more lenient immigration policies up until the day former President Joe Biden left office, President Donald Trump has refused to allow the United States to continue rolling out the red carpet for illegal aliens. Mexico’s refusal underscores the challenges the U.S. faces in dealing with illegal immigration. Its response not only hinders the deportation process but also sends a troubling message about the lack of shared responsibility in addressing the crisis at our southern border.

Advertisement

According to NBC News, Mexico denied a U.S. military plane access to land, thwarting the Trump administration's efforts to deport illegal immigrants living in America back to their home country of Mexico. Two Air Force C-17s, each carrying roughly 80 deportees, flew to Guatemala, while the third flight to Mexico was grounded.

🚨BREAKING: Mexico refused a US deportation flight, preventing it from landing, per NBC.



FAFO… pic.twitter.com/aUw21zHtNW — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 24, 2025

🚨 JUST IN: The Mexican government is DENYING landings of U.S. deportation flights, per NBC



Mexico’s about to FAFO.



Trump is NOT messing around. pic.twitter.com/GnkVTQn91L — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 24, 2025

Neither the White House nor the Mexican Embassy responded to requests to comment.

This comes after President Donald Trump threatened to slap Mexico with a 25 percent increase in tariffs for refusing to stop its people from illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border. Trump’s actions serve as a retaliation effort for illegal immigration and “crime and drugs,” such as dangerous gangs and fentanyl that are coming into the U.S. across the border.