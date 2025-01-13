Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Big Mad at Mark Zuckerberg

Uh oh. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg better watch out because Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are upset with him over his decision to jettison fact-checkers on Facebook and Instagram.

In a statement released by the royal couple’s organization, the Archewell Foundation, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex criticized Zuckerberg’s move, claiming it will promote hate speech, misinformation, disinformation, and blah blah blah.

The couple started by arguing that Meta’s changes “directly undermines free speech” and “should deeply concern us all.”

The statement argues that “allowing more abuse and normalizing hate speech serves to

In an already confusing and, in many instances, intentionally disruptive information environment, Meta has shown their words and commitments have very little meaning or integrity. As they announce these changes undoubtedly responding to political winds, they once again abandon public safety in favor of profit, chaos, and control. The company’s decision to rollback protections is so far away from its stated values and commitments to its users—including the parents and families calling for change around the globe—that it’s now deeply deceptive.

The company’s pivot will somehow “prioritize those using the platforms to spread hate, lies and division at the expense of everyone else,” according to the statement.

The organization indicated that online platforms should take public safety into account. It accused Meta of “disregarding any responsibility to ensure that power is not abused and instead allowing either ego or profit, likely both, to guide decisions that affect billions.”

The couple criticized Meta for doing away with diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs and altering company policy that supposedly “undermine protections for marginalized communities.”

Perhaps they are referring to Zuckerberg’s decision to remove tampons from men’s restrooms?

The rant goes on to claim that not focusing on DEI means “knowingly putting everyone in harm’s way and contributing to a global mental health crisis.”

Meta’s changes to its ‘Hateful Content Policies’ do not protect free expression but instead foster an environment where abuse and hate speech silence and threaten the voices of whole communities who make up a healthy democracy.

The statement calls on Meta’s leadership to “reconsider and reinstate policies to protect all users.”

Mr. and Mrs. Markle are not the only ones upset at Meta’s decision to allow more perspectives to be expressed on its platforms while getting rid of DEI programs that foster division. President Joe Biden referred to the decision as “shameful.”

What is truly remarkable about their gripes with Meta changing its approach to fact-checking is that posts making certain claims will still be addressed. Zuckerberg plans to replace the current system with a Community Notes program similar to X’s, which allows users to fact-check posts instead of biased journalists pushing a leftist agenda.

Of course, this is the problem, is it not?

These people typically do not care about misinformation or disinformation; instead, they use these terms to crack down on right-leaning viewpoints expressed online. Now, any erroneous can be fact-checked regardless of the political affiliation of the individuals posting it.

The notion that allowing more people to express their views will somehow chill free speech is laughable but understandable given where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are coming from. They don’t believe in free speech for all, but only for those who share their beliefs.

As for DEI, Zuckerberg might do well to back away from how these programs are being implemented. A recent study showed that DEI increases division and hostility toward those of different groups. A company can, and should, promote diversity without turning people against one another.

In the end, it is easy to see why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are upset. It has nothing to do with protecting marginalized people or silencing speech. Their criticism is motivated by a desire to see the hard left maintain supremacy over the platform, which is understandable since they no longer dominate X, thanks to Elon Musk. Unfortunately for them, the winds appear to be changing, and their political opposition might now be on equal footing in the digital sphere.