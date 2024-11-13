BREAKING: Tulsi Gabbard Lands in the Trump Administration
Here's What Happened in the Oval Office Meeting Between Trump and Biden
Is Chuck Schumer Serious With This Speech?
Donald Trump Makes a Big Decision on Attorney General
Another Airliner Got Blasted by Gunfire in Haiti
VIP
Lyft's Rules Put Drivers in Danger
Melania Trump Sets the Record Straight About Not Meeting With Jill Biden
President Trump's Chance to Crush Trafficking Networks
DNC Launches Shameful Attack on Trump's SecDef Pick Pete Hegseth
Liberals Fear-Mongering on Gay Rights, Pay Attention
VIP
Former Vice President Mike Pence Reacts to Trump’s Cabinet Picks
And the New Senate Majority Leader Is...
Besty Devos Responds to Trump's Plan to Dismantle the Department of Education
Humiliation: Everyone Admits Bob Casey Lost...Except for Bob Casey
Tipsheet

Trump Makes Rubio's Pick for Secretary of State Official

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  November 13, 2024 3:15 PM
AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

On Monday night, as we covered at the time, The New York Times reported that President-elect Donald Trump was "expected" to select Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) as his Secretary of State. In a statement from Wednesday afternoon, Trump made it official.

Advertisement

"It is my Great Honor to announce that Senator Marco Rubio, of Florida, is hereby nominated to be The United States Secretary of State. Marco is a Highly Respected Leader, and a very powerful Voice for Freedom. He will be a strong Advocate for our Nation, a true friend to our Allies, and a fearless Warrior who will never back down to our adversaries. I look forward to working with Marco to Make America, and the World, Safe and Great Again!" the statement read.

Even as recently as earlier on Wednesday, Rubio had been tightlipped about whether he had been selected for the role. 

The lengthy bio for Rubio provided in the statement even references how he faced "Washington gridlock," though it didn't dissuade him. As Rubio's bio mentioned in part:

During his first term, Senator Rubio experienced the Washington gridlock. Efforts at reform met tough resistance from extreme partisanship and an engrained elite establishment, both of which benefited from the status quo. Senator Rubio also saw firsthand the communities the establishment had left behind: towns and cities devastated by the loss of dignified work and corroded by a culture that had forgotten the need for faith, family, and community.

But those experiences didn’t discourage Senator Rubio—they only strengthened his determination to revive the American Dream for hardworking Americans. Now in his third term, he continues to enact common-sense policies that create good jobs, strengthen communities, and protect Americans from the Chinese Communist Party.

...

Fighting partisan gridlock and elite complacency is never easy, but Senator Rubio is honored to serve his country and the people of Florida. Every day, he wakes up determined to make it easier for you and your family to pursue the American Dream. He will not stop until American politics is once again centered on common sense and the common good.

Recommended

Donald Trump Makes a Big Decision on Attorney General Matt Vespa
Advertisement

The bio also referenced Rubio's strengths to do with foreign policy, especially with China, such as "protect[ing] Americans from the Chinese Communist Party." and how he has fought for the Uyghurs. "Senator Rubio also wrote and passed the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act, which represents the greatest turning point in U.S.-China relations in decades. For these achievements and more, the Center for Effective Lawmaking consistently ranks Rubio among the three most effective senators in Congress," his bio also mentioned. 

A short time later, Rubio released his own statement

"Leading the U.S. Department of State is a tremendous responsibility, and I am honored by the trust President Trump has placed in me. As Secretary of State, I will work every day to carry out his foreign policy agenda. Under the leadership of President Trump, we will deliver peace through strength and always put the interests of Americans and America above all else. I look forward to earning the support of my colleagues in the U.S. Senate so the President has his national security and foreign policy team in place when he takes office on January 20," said Rubio. 

Rubio's received positive attention since reports came down on Monday night for his interactions with anti-Israel activists on Capitol Hill last year as he boldly and bravely stood up for our ally in the Middle East.

There's been speculation that Rubio will receive bipartisan support, with Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) having already indicating he looked forward to doing so.

Advertisement
Tags: DONALD TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Donald Trump Makes a Big Decision on Attorney General Matt Vespa
BREAKING: Tulsi Gabbard Lands in the Trump Administration Katie Pavlich
DNC Launches Shameful Attack on Trump's SecDef Pick Pete Hegseth Rebecca Downs
Is Chuck Schumer Serious With This Speech? Katie Pavlich
Here's What Happened in the Oval Office Meeting Between Trump and Biden Katie Pavlich
And the New Senate Majority Leader Is... Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Donald Trump Makes a Big Decision on Attorney General Matt Vespa
Advertisement