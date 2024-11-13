Trump Makes Rubio's Pick for Secretary of State Official

On Monday night, as we covered at the time, The New York Times reported that President-elect Donald Trump was "expected" to select Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) as his Secretary of State. In a statement from Wednesday afternoon, Trump made it official.

"It is my Great Honor to announce that Senator Marco Rubio, of Florida, is hereby nominated to be The United States Secretary of State. Marco is a Highly Respected Leader, and a very powerful Voice for Freedom. He will be a strong Advocate for our Nation, a true friend to our Allies, and a fearless Warrior who will never back down to our adversaries. I look forward to working with Marco to Make America, and the World, Safe and Great Again!" the statement read.

NEW: President Trump announces the nomination of Sen. @marcorubio to Secretary of State. pic.twitter.com/8tnncTMBeL — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) November 13, 2024

Even as recently as earlier on Wednesday, Rubio had been tightlipped about whether he had been selected for the role.

The lengthy bio for Rubio provided in the statement even references how he faced "Washington gridlock," though it didn't dissuade him. As Rubio's bio mentioned in part:

During his first term, Senator Rubio experienced the Washington gridlock. Efforts at reform met tough resistance from extreme partisanship and an engrained elite establishment, both of which benefited from the status quo. Senator Rubio also saw firsthand the communities the establishment had left behind: towns and cities devastated by the loss of dignified work and corroded by a culture that had forgotten the need for faith, family, and community. But those experiences didn’t discourage Senator Rubio—they only strengthened his determination to revive the American Dream for hardworking Americans. Now in his third term, he continues to enact common-sense policies that create good jobs, strengthen communities, and protect Americans from the Chinese Communist Party. ... Fighting partisan gridlock and elite complacency is never easy, but Senator Rubio is honored to serve his country and the people of Florida. Every day, he wakes up determined to make it easier for you and your family to pursue the American Dream. He will not stop until American politics is once again centered on common sense and the common good.

The bio also referenced Rubio's strengths to do with foreign policy, especially with China, such as "protect[ing] Americans from the Chinese Communist Party." and how he has fought for the Uyghurs. "Senator Rubio also wrote and passed the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act, which represents the greatest turning point in U.S.-China relations in decades. For these achievements and more, the Center for Effective Lawmaking consistently ranks Rubio among the three most effective senators in Congress," his bio also mentioned.

A short time later, Rubio released his own statement.

"Leading the U.S. Department of State is a tremendous responsibility, and I am honored by the trust President Trump has placed in me. As Secretary of State, I will work every day to carry out his foreign policy agenda. Under the leadership of President Trump, we will deliver peace through strength and always put the interests of Americans and America above all else. I look forward to earning the support of my colleagues in the U.S. Senate so the President has his national security and foreign policy team in place when he takes office on January 20," said Rubio.

Rubio's received positive attention since reports came down on Monday night for his interactions with anti-Israel activists on Capitol Hill last year as he boldly and bravely stood up for our ally in the Middle East.

There's been speculation that Rubio will receive bipartisan support, with Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) having already indicating he looked forward to doing so.

Could be wrong, but feels like Rubio will get a decent amount of Dem votes. Warner put out a statement with subject line "Warner Applauds Rubio for Secretary of State"



"He is smart, talented, and will be a strong voice for American interests around the globe.” — Burgess Everett (@burgessev) November 13, 2024