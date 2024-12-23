We Know Who Set That Woman on Fire in the NYC Subway This...
This Is When Trump's Mass Deportation Operation Will Begin

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  December 23, 2024 9:30 AM
AP Photo/John Bazemore, File

Incoming border czar Tom Homan vowed to begin President-elect Donald Trump’s mass deportation operation on “day one.”

HIs comments about the Trump administration’s border agenda came during an interview with CNN last week. 

"Day one – ICE officers across the country will be out on the streets," Homan told anchor Kaitlan Collins, noting there are plenty of “public safety threats” to immediately address.

“Right out of the gate — the president has made it clear, and I‘ve made it clear — the priority right out of the gates, is public safety threats and national security threats. And there’s plenty of them to find," he said. 

Given the vast number of public safety threats, Homan said these targeted enforcement operations will keep them busy. 

"I looked at the data under the Biden administration, the deportation of criminal aliens have decreased 74 percent," he said. "So, we have all those folks that the Biden administration failed to deport, plus you got this over 10 million encounters on the southern border that came across."


Speaking over the weekend at TPUSA's AmericaFest conference, Homan explained why he's so passionate about border security. 

"People always ask me why I take this so seriously. People say Tom Homan's a racist, Tom Homan's an a**hole, say whatever you want, I don't give a s***," he said. 

"Why do I care? I've talked to little girls as young as 9 years old that we're raped multiple times. When you look into a little girl's eyes, 9 years old, who had adults take everything innocent and pure from her, you look in those eyes, those eyes have no life in them, their life will never be the same."

Homan continued explaining why he's "so pissed off."

"President Trump had us locked down! This administration came in and unlocked it! People die at the border every day! Women are sex trafficked every day! That's what pisses me off!"

