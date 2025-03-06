Reuters Reporter Gets Slapped with a Brutal Fact-Check Over Trump's Swipe at Liz Warren

You didn’t delete this? She did turn off the comments to avoid being taken to the cleaners for a laughably dense tweet during President Donald Trump’s address to Congress Tuesday night.

Nandita Bose took umbrage with Trump calling Sen. Liz Warren (D-MA) ‘Pocahontas,’ taking a swipe at her and the Democrats for wanting to continue the war in Ukraine.

President Trump: "Pocohantas says yes" to 5 more years of war with Ukraine. 🪖



I think Elizabeth Warren secretly likes it when President Trump calls her Pocohantas and singles her out.

She is trying not to smile. 😂 pic.twitter.com/n97J6H9ziY — Jan Evelyn✝️📖🌻🤺🇺🇸AmericaFirst Never Surrender (@JEM_Books) March 5, 2025

“’Pocahontas’: First racial slur in a Joint Address,” she wrote. Except that’s not true, and it got a brutal lesson in facts and nuance in the community note that got slapped on this tweet. It’s not a racial slur, you prat:

Trump did not call Sen. Warren "Pocahontas" because she is Native American. He called her that because she is not, but claimed to be. Sen. Warren apologized to the Cherokee Nation for attempting to use a DNA test to prove she had Native American heritage 6-10 generations ago.

It then links to an NPR article. It’s pure gold.

"Pocahontas": First racial slur in a Joint Address — Nandita Bose (@nanditab1) March 5, 2025

The ‘everything I don’t like is racist’ schtick is over, you clowns. Also, your behavior that night was appalling.

Yeah, they really owned Trump not clapping for the kid with cancer.



That's gonna play great with normal Americans. https://t.co/KHj1HqgcwH — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) March 5, 2025

Ian Mellul, the White House Director of Presidential Production under President Biden, weighs in on Democrats refusing to stand up for President Trump. pic.twitter.com/PEJSTUVoBV — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) March 5, 2025