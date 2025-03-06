CNN Wrecked Itself Trying to Fact-Check Trump's Address to Congress
Progressive Commentator: 'Everytime I See What Dems Are Up to, I Die Inside...
You Know This Voter's Answer on Trump's Address to Congress Gave CNN Heartburn
Democrats Are Just Not Normal
Where Do Democrats Find These People?
VIP
Gavin Newsom Asks Charlie Kirk for Advice for the Democratic Party. Here's What...
Elon Musk's PAC Just Released Its First Ever TV Ad
The Democrats in Disarray
What's Behind Democrats' Dominance and Collapse
Grappling with DOGE: Why Cutting Waste and Fixing Entitlements Are Both Essential
Make Americans Trust Again
Make America Normal Again
Let Freedom Ring
So What Do Democrats Stand for If They Won’t Stand for D.J. Daniel?
Tipsheet

Reuters Reporter Gets Slapped with a Brutal Fact-Check Over Trump's Swipe at Liz Warren

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  March 06, 2025 6:05 AM
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

You didn’t delete this? She did turn off the comments to avoid being taken to the cleaners for a laughably dense tweet during President Donald Trump’s address to Congress Tuesday night.

Advertisement

Nandita Bose took umbrage with Trump calling Sen. Liz Warren (D-MA) ‘Pocahontas,’ taking a swipe at her and the Democrats for wanting to continue the war in Ukraine. 

“’Pocahontas’: First racial slur in a Joint Address,” she wrote. Except that’s not true, and it got a brutal lesson in facts and nuance in the community note that got slapped on this tweet. It’s not a racial slur, you prat: 

Trump did not call Sen. Warren "Pocahontas" because she is Native American. He called her that because she is not, but claimed to be. 

Sen. Warren apologized to the Cherokee Nation for attempting to use a DNA test to prove she had Native American heritage 6-10 generations ago. 

It then links to an NPR article. It’s pure gold. 

Recommended

Democrats Are Just Not Normal Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

The ‘everything I don’t like is racist’ schtick is over, you clowns. Also, your behavior that night was appalling.

Tags: LIBERAL MEDIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Democrats Are Just Not Normal Kurt Schlichter
Progressive Commentator: 'Everytime I See What Dems Are Up to, I Die Inside a Little More' Matt Vespa
You Know This Voter's Answer on Trump's Address to Congress Gave CNN Heartburn Matt Vespa
CNN Wrecked Itself Trying to Fact-Check Trump's Address to Congress Matt Vespa
Where Do Democrats Find These People? Derek Hunter
Elon Musk's Suggestion Box Ann Coulter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Democrats Are Just Not Normal Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement