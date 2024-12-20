Deadly Terrorist Attack Kills 11 After Motorist Plows Through Crowd at German Christmas Market

A Saudi national allegedly carried out a possible terrorist attack when he drove a vehicle into a Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany, killing at least 11 people and injuring 70.

The attack wreaked havoc at one of the city’s most popular holiday venues.

The Telegraph reported that “At least 11 people have been killed.”

Saxony-Anhalt’s Prime Minister referred to the incident as “A terrible event, especially now in the days before Christmas.”

There appear to be signs that this might be the first of multiple attacks, according to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, said reports “suggest something terrible is to come.”

Some of those injured in the attack are in critical condition, according to Fox News Digital.

Footage of the attack has been circulating on social media. It shows the vehicle plowing through a crowd of people on a narrow street. One eyewitness said “said lots of families had been in the ‘fairy tale area’ of the market when the car slammed through the barriers.”

The authorities have identified the suspect as a Saudi national. Law enforcement officials found a suspected explosive device in the vehicle. His motive has not yet been established. Images being disseminated on social media show the suspect on the ground while surrounded by law enforcement.

This is not the first such attack to happen in a European nation. “Christmas markets in Europe have been frequent targets for terror attacks, and both France and Germany have stepped up security,” The Telegraph reported.

A man drove into a group of shoppers at a Christmas market in Berlin in 2016. The suspect, who was working with the Islamic State (ISIS) murdered 13 people and injured 17.

This incident will likely reignite debates over immigration and counterterrorism policies, an issue that has featured prominently in political discussion in the region. Many blame the European Union’s lax immigration policies for attack such as this, arguing that allowing large numbers of unvetted individuals to reside in the country places citizens in danger.

Alice Weidel, leader of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) chimed in, saying “The images from Magdeburg are shocking! My thoughts are with the bereaved and injured. When will this madness end?”