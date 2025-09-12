Stacey Abrams, Shameless Liar

Granted: The dishonesty of Stacey Abrams, the two-time gubernatorial loser in Georgia, is hardly the most important thing happening in the country or world at the moment -- particularly in light of the grotesque and evil assassination of Charlie Kirk. That said, leftists are committed and aggressive re-writers of history, so opposing those efforts really does matter, on gaslighting projects big and small. To reset the stage, Ms. Abrams got smashed in the 2022 governor's race, as Gov. Brian Kemp won by nearly eight percentage points. Four years prior, however, Kemp beat her in a nail-biter, winning by a little over one point. Abrams refused to concede, claimed that she had won, and insisted that the election had been stolen. She became America's most prominent election denier for a time. The Left, which a few years later would uniformly profess its horror over election denial, did not punish this behavior from her.

To the contrary, they celebrated it. They echoed it. They rewarded her for it. She became an instant political celebrity. Money and prestige flowed her way. She has been touted as an oracle on "voter suppression," alleging its nefarious existence and impact even in the face of record turnout. She's feted, applauded and quoted all across the Democratic Party and its network of outside groups. She's become quite wealthy. The party re-nominated her for the same position at the next opportunity. She may run for governor again next year, while continuing her farcical, fact-challenged crusade against "suppression." With her election denialism now seen as a festering embarrassment, and having lost twice, Abrams has evidently decided to shape shift and pretend as though she never truly engaged in election denial. This is insulting and ludicrous spin, but it's her latest gambit nevertheless. It's all she's got:

🚨NEW: Stacey Abrams claims she *DIDN'T* deny losing 2018 election — she just invented new definition of "victory"🚨



"In 2018, when I lost my election, I was never confused about it. I had conversations with communities and I would say we won."



"Not getting the title did not… pic.twitter.com/1pw4WFvgcn — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) September 8, 2025

"In 2018, when I lost my election, I was never confused about it. I had conversations with communities and I would say we won...Not getting the title did not mean that we didn’t make progress! When you were trying to defend democracy, when you were trying to serve the people, progress counts as victory. Because [Republicans'] goal is your silence. Their goal is your complicity. Their goal is your subjugation. Every day we remain free, that is progress."

What is she talking about? She did not falsely claim victory in the race over "making progress" or "remaining free" and avoiding "subjugation" (what?). She claimed that she won the election. That she was the rightful owner of the "the title." That the election had been stolen. She lied about it then, with great fanfare, and she's lying about the lying now. Contrast her tortured, tedious and grandiose version of events in the clip above...with, well, all of this:

Here are five straight minutes of Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams denying the results of her 2018 election loss pic.twitter.com/oRYMeZR6vQ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 15, 2023

"I didn't lose. I got the votes. But we won't know exactly how many because of how they cheated." "We were robbed of an election." "A stolen election...they stole it from the voters of Georgia." "It was not a free and fair election." "I believe the election was stolen from the people of Georgia."

She traipsed around the country asserting that she was the rightful winner of the election, accusing her opponents of "cheating" and "stealing" the election. It was a disgusting performance. I was very critical of Donald Trump's election denialism after he lost the 2020 election, culminating in the January 6th disgrace. But every single Democrat and leftist and journalist who indulged or amplified Abrams' lies had (and still has) zero credibility to complain about Trump. We cannot have a standard upon which one side's denial of an election result is a dangerous threat to democracy, while the other side doing the same thing confers folk hero status upon the shameless liar. Abrams' shameless lying was incentivized and rewarded at every step by her partisan tribe, which is why she is still shamelessly lying about it. Also, is it any wonder that a confirmed grifter and liar is also implicated in corruption? A nonprofit group she founded was forced to pay the largest fine in Georgia history for massive campaign finance violations. And then there's this:

Failed Democratic Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams is facing condemnation from conservatives after she appeared on MSNBC to defend a $2 billion initiative under the Biden administration's EPA to purchase green energy appliances for Americans. "Stacey Abrams linked Power Forward Communities received $2 billion in tax dollars in 2024 after reporting just $100 in revenue the year before. They were so unqualified that the grant agreement required the NGO to complete ‘How to Develop a Budget’ training within 90 days," EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin said in comment provided to Fox News Digital on Sunday. "$2 billion in hard earned tax dollars should not have been doled out to this organization for many reasons, especially if they don’t even know how to put together a budget. The Biden EPA ‘gold bars’ scheme is riddled with self-dealing and conflicts of interest, unnecessary middlemen, unqualified recipients, and massively reduced government oversight. The funds are currently frozen, and the DOJ and FBI are investigating."

It's astounding that this person remains a Democrat in good standing with a national support system and donor base, especially given the party's posturing against election denialism and corruption. Well, at least it should be astounding.





