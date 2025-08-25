Trump Signs Additional Orders to Bolster Crime Fighting
This Is Why Trump Is Sending the Feds to Chicago
Dems Seem Comfortable Getting Sucky Fundraising Numbers With Remarks Like This
VIP
It's Starting to Feel Like the Golden Age
Bill Maher Nails Why Trump Connects With Voters...and Dems Won't Like It
CNN Host: There's No Evidence That Obama or Biden Went After Trump
Virginia Dems Might Want to Correct This Statement Over the Sign That Attacked...
So, That's Why the University of South Carolina Had an Active Shooter Alert
All the Right People in Media Were Mad About John Bolton's Home Being...
Trump Just Took Another Step to Make D.C. Safer
There's Been a Major Update Regarding Kilmar Abrego Garcia
Trump Wants Grassley to Tell Dems These Three Words Over 'Blue Slip' Tradition
VIP
A Disturbing Number of People Have Signed Petition Supporting Illegal Trucker Accused of...
When 'Woke' Businesses Betray Their Customers
Tipsheet

Are Democrats Really Sure They Want to Escalate the Redistricting Wars?

Guy Benson
Guy Benson | August 25, 2025 11:45 AM
AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez

Now that Texas Democrats have returned to Austin from gerrymandered blue states, where they fled to protest, well, gerrymandering, it appears as though Gov. Greg Abbott and the GOP-led legislature will soon adopt new Congressional maps.  The shouting isn't over, but it doesn't look like Democrats have any tools left to prevent the proposal from going through. The changes would add five red-tinted districts, quite possibly boosting Republicans' seat total in the House of Representatives after the midterm elections next year.  This is, without question, a partisan gerrymandering scheme being done for political reasons.  In that sense, it matches the ruthlessness Democrats have attempted and/or achieved in states where they've had the power to do so for years.  Nevertheless, if Texas completes this task, multiple Democratic governors are threatening to escalate the fight by redrawing their own lines to eliminate Republican-leaning districts.  

Advertisement

California, which leads the nation in both unemployment and homelessness, is already far less representative than Texas, even with the state's "independent" commission.  The GOP regularly wins approximately 40 percent of the statewide vote, yet Democrats control 83 percent of the Congressional seats.  Gov. Gavin Newsom, whose supporters have followed his trolling lead by mocking the nearly-successful assassination attempt against President Trump in recent days, wants to change the state's constitution in order to end the nonpartisan commission and replace the current maps with an even more unfair version.  Bizarrely, Democrats who dominate the legislature refuse to say who drafted the Newsom-approved scheme, even as top leaders in Sacramento are said to have had new Congressional districts drawn specifically for them: 


It's very much unclear whether California voters will support dismantling the independent body and replace the line-drawing with an explicitly partisan process.  They solidly voted to institute the current system, and polling has shown resistance to changing the rules.  Republicans believe Democrats will try to word the ballot question in a way that confuses voters:

Recommended

Bill Maher Nails Why Trump Connects With Voters...and Dems Won't Like It Matt Vespa
Advertisement


Newsom may or may not win this skirmish, even among California's deep blue electorate. Former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger is vowing to fight Newsom's power grab tooth and nail, and other Republicans are gearing up for an expensive fight to try to beat back this move. Meanwhile, New York's hapless governor is also issuing wildly hypocritical warnings on this front, and other blue state electeds -- especially those with ambitions -- are jumping on the bandwagon:


Maryland is already a poster child of ludicrous gerrymandering and is often cited as an example of Democrats shunting aside democratic representation in furtherance of partisan goals.  For Maryland to go even further would be pretty remarkable, if they can pull it off logistically and legally.  Democrats understand raw power.  They crave it.  They covet it.  They exercise it.  If they want a raw power fight on this front, Republican governors must be prepared to give them that fight.  While the Democratic base may be demanding a brawl and "backbone," a wider political war over redistricting may not end terribly well for their party.  They may want to up the ante and have a giant battle, but it could end up costing them, ultimately, which would be yet another example of Democrats' self-sabotaging in the name of "resistance."  Are they really sure this is the path they want to go down? 

Advertisement

More than a dozen red states and three blue states meet the conditions to potentially redistrict for 2026 without the need for a special election or amending the state Constitution. GOP-led Ohio is legally required to redraw its congressional districts this year. Missouri, Indiana and Florida have indicated interest in redistricting as well. The only states where Democrats have one-party control and the power to immediately pass a new map through the state legislature are Oregon, Illinois and Maryland. New York wants to redraw its map, but that wouldn’t happen until the 2028 election at the earliest...While both Texas and California are seeking to flip five seats, other states have fewer seats to target. Shawn Donahue, a political-science professor at the University at Buffalo, predicts Republicans would pick up four to six of House seats nationwide if a tit-for-tat redistricting fight were to break out. 

Advertisement

Bear in mind that these changes could net Republicans more overall seats before the next census, which is expected to significantly benefit red states and further disadvantage blue states, due to population shifts.  Remember, red states should already have more seats than they currently do, due to admitted errors by the Census Bureau in the 2020 count.  That remains an highly relevant and important but under-discussed element of this entire controversy.  Texas' maneuver here would partially make up for the census scandal, which robbed the GOP of Congressional seats and presidential electoral votes for a decade.  This should be remedied before 2026 and 2028.  But if Democrats won't agree to fixing the mistakes that benefited them, Texas and other red states can incompletely compensate for the shortfall through hard-nosed, Democrat-style redistricting.  I'll leave you with a few more notes out of California, including about the man who is trying to suck up all the oxygen on the Democratic side of the aisle ahead of 2028.  Just peruse these and consider whether he deserves a job promotion to expand his governance nationwide:

Advertisement

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy our conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

CALIFORNIA GAVIN NEWSOM MARYLAND

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Bill Maher Nails Why Trump Connects With Voters...and Dems Won't Like It Matt Vespa
Dems Seem Comfortable Getting Sucky Fundraising Numbers With Remarks Like This Matt Vespa
Trump Won’t Let Pinko Jerks Who Hate America Define American History Kurt Schlichter
All the Right People in Media Were Mad About John Bolton's Home Being Raided by the Feds Matt Vespa
This Is Why Trump Is Sending the Feds to Chicago Katie Pavlich
Trump Just Took Another Step to Make D.C. Safer Leah Barkoukis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Bill Maher Nails Why Trump Connects With Voters...and Dems Won't Like It Matt Vespa
Advertisement