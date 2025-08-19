Lefty Trump Supporter Calls Out NYT for Their Fake Headline About Trump's Ukraine...
Tipsheet

Surprise: Here's What the DC Police Union Announced About Crime Trends Since Trump's Crackdown

Guy Benson
Guy Benson | August 19, 2025 11:35 AM
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

President Trump's crime crackdown in our nation's crime-riddled capital city is starting to have an impact, according to new stats released by the city's police union (which endorsed Trump's move).  We'll get to those numbers below, but first, a few thoughts: It has been striking to see many opponents of the 'Trump takeover' policy try to argue that there is no real crime crisis in DC, which has been the dishonest party line for years, at this point.  One can oppose Trump's move as overreach, or at least harbor qualms about it, without resorting to alternate universe denialism.  The city is wracked with crime.  It's a national embarrassment and disgrace.  In just the last few weeks, a former member of Trump's DOGE team was brutally beaten by a pack of criminal 'youths' as he bravely attempted to prevent yet another carjacking, and a young Congressional intern was shot dead in an all-too-common 'wrong place, wrong time' murder.  

Crime has long plagued the District, but in recent years, the wave has extended well beyond the "usual" or "bad" areas -- even victimizing prominent people, including multiple members of Congress and many members of their staffs.  Trying to pretend this is fine and normal, or not really happening at all, is insulting.  Watching leftists and journalists performatively post on social media about how this is all a figment of the Right's imagination is similarly insulting.  Good question:  


Similarly, why would signs like this be necessary from beleaguered, law-abiding citizens?


"For the fifth time."  This is truly beyond parody:


Indeed, it's hard to live in the vicinity of our capital and not know of someone impacted by crime.  I personally know several.  Then there's this very bizarre 'well, sure there's crime, but it's not really that bad, even if I've been victimized a few times' flex:

Other efforts at gaslighting minimization have also backfired spectacularly:


That's about as clean a hit as you're ever going to see.  But haven't you heard? Despite having exceptionally high levels of violent crime and murder, DC crime is "down 30 percent."  That's what we were told, in unison, by  nearly the entire lefty political class last week, especially from those in the 'news' media:


Leftists often lean heavily into emotionalist "lived experience" arguments when data and stats aren't on their side, but they tend to disregard any lived experience that doesn't bolster their agenda.  In this case, they're beating the drum on crime statistics as gospel (these stats can sometimes be complex and incomplete in general) while ignoring this recent scandal...about the manipulation and falsification of crime stats in...Washington, DC:

When people stop reporting entire categories of crime, and when official numbers are fraudulently influenced in order to produce false outcomes, crime numbers can indeed look "better."  The degree to which many DC residents have welcomed Trump's decision, and the city's progressive mayor has been relatively muted in her critique of it, suggests that people know the happy stats are garbage and don't want to keep tolerating lawlessness.  These voices don't necessarily represent the dominant view in deep blue DC, but they matter, and I strongly suspect (and so, evidently, does the mayor) that they speak for many people in the District:

One wonders what the "crime is down by 30 percent" crowd will say about these brand new numbers, which presumably haven't been twisted by the bogus reclassification scandal:


The Democrats' official position is that the current policy represents outrageous authoritarianism by Trump in response to a nonexistent or exaggerated problem.  They want to roll back the clock on the decisions that directly precipitated these major decreases in crime.  GOP operative Logan Dobson makes a fair point in response to these fresh data points: "I think it’s incumbent on opponents of the DC crime crackdown to identify which Washingtonians they are willing to have be victims of violent crime in order to end the current policy."  Make that case, Democrats.  Explain yourselves.  Also, it's fascinating to see some of the loudest proponents of the "nonexistent crime crisis" line shifting to "the enforcement resources aren't being sufficiently deployed to where the really bad crime is.  A few notable replies to that pivot:

I'm all for making sure that resources are being used effectively and efficiently, of course.  But I must ask: Logically, if the worst crime areas aren't seeing the beefed-up enforcement, what does that say about the plummeting crime stats showcased above?  Perhaps the crime really has been all over the place, not just in the 'worst' areas?  Left-wingers in DC have been engaged in their special brand of shrill, unhinged Resistance Theater, holding rallies, and even hurling sandwiches (images of the deranged white tosser -- who's since been fired from his DOJ job -- berating officers of color should be placed in a time capsule of our current era), glomming on to any "fascism" they might witness.  As is so often the case with "outrageous" anti-ICE, anti-deportation sob stories in the media bloodstream, one supposed poster child incident isn't quite playing out as advertised by the agitators:

The “moped driver” was an Illegal Alien Criminal from Venezuela with suspected gang affiliation and an active final order of removal from the country. Upon his arrest, the Illegal Alien Criminal resisted arrest and a law enforcement officer suffered a concussion as a result.

This "victim" of Trump's autocracy, or whatever, was an illegal immigrant criminal with a final deportation order against, him.  Full, and exhausted, due process.  Then he assaulted an officer while trying to once again break our laws.  Another very poor choice for Temporary Resistance Hero status.  I'll leave you with this evergreen tweet from the hopelessly out-of-touch but ravenously power-hungry national Democratic Party:


If DC were, God forbid, made a state overnight, here's how its murder rate would measure up:


When DC is thriving, they want statehood.  When DC is failing terribly, they want statehood.  When DC defies Trump, they want statehood.  When Trump exerts controversial but lawful controls over DC because of the leadership's catastrophic failures, they want statehood.  It's almost as if the whole project is only about conjuring two new ironclad blue US Senate seats, in order to pad systemic power advantages for their partisan ends.   Or as James Carville might call it, 'Saving Democracy' through the radical uprooting of institutions and norms.  The "threats to our democracy" crowd is packed with actual threats to our democracy adherents:

Tags:

CRIME DONALD TRUMP LAW AND ORDER MEDIA BIAS WASHINGTON

