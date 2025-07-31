The MAGA Agenda Is on the Line
Fail: New Polls Show the Left's Pro-Illegal Immigration Agitation Isn't Working

Guy Benson
Guy Benson | July 31, 2025 12:01 PM
Donald Trump won the 2024 election with a mandate on illegal immigration.  He promised to shut down the previous administration's border crisis and to oversee mass deportations that target millions of new unlawful arrivals.  He has largely achieved the first part of that pledge, with illegal crossings absolutely plummeting to a mere trickle.  Border Patrol agents now have so few illegal immigrants to interdict that some of them have been detailed to assist with interior enforcement actions many miles from the border.  The newly-signed 'Big Beautiful Law' contains enforcement resources and provisions that will help entrench this progress in a manner that cannot simply be reversed by a future pro-illegal immigration administration.  These are undeniable and significant wins and fulfillments of campaign vows.  As for the mass deportations, the administration has made clear that illegal immigrants who've committed additional crimes will be prioritized for removal.  

In its recent, brazen, borderline-comical attempt to spin the data, CBS News actually confirmed that the overwhelming majority of those who've been deported thus far fall into that category:


Seventy-plus percent, a super-majority, of those who've been sent out of the country have been convicted criminal aliens.  Team Trump is doing precisely what they said they would do.  Trump's critics in the Democratic Party and 'news' media have been scrutinizing polling for months, hoping to find nuggets to cite in service of a narrative that the administration's "overreach" is denting support for their approach.  Despite some evidence of erosion here and there, the narrative is fundamentally failing.  Asked which political party is more trusted to handle illegal immigration, and immigration more generally, the response is very lopsided.  Voters trust the party that favors the energetic enforcement of our laws, and distrust the party that rails against ICE while championing illegal immigrants and shrieking against deportations:

The latest Fox News poll contains two additional data points worth commenting on.  Here's one of them:


I underscored this point on television, while also pointing out that a majority of respondents say ICE's actions have been 'about right' or not aggressive enough thus far:  


So after months of nonstop demagoguery and agitation against Trump and ICE -- while amplifying every deportation "outrage" or sob story (totally regardless of veracity) -- and with doxxing and attacks against federal agents skyrocketing, top-line public opinion on deportations hasn't budged.  At all.  Nearly six-in-ten say the US should boot out criminal aliens, with another three-in-ten saying this should apply to all illegal immigrants (other differently-worded polls show majority support for such across-the-board deportations).  In total, approximately 90 percent support of the public supports mass deportations, with only about one-in-ten embracing what has effectively become the Democrats' extreme, anti-deportation stance.  Among Hispanics, 60 percent favor mass deportations of criminal aliens.  Less than a quarter of Latinos share Democrats' position.  A majority of these voters (54 percent) support Trump's border enforcement.  Wide swaths of Americans are sick and tired of seeing headlines like this:

But the Left cannot help themselves, insisting that the real villains are federal agents, whom their radical base has been to doxxing and assaulting.  Many elected Democrats would like to make these crimes easier, so they're engaged in anti-virtue-signaling stunts like this:


Not long ago, these petty tyrants were doing things like mandating mask-wearing for everything that moved, including toddlers, with no regard for real science.  A few years later, they're trying to ban mask-wearing for immigration officers trying to avoid deranged activists publicly posting their home addresses or disclosing where their children go to school.  Fortunately, these clowns have no jurisdiction over federal agents, so this is just tribal posturing -- as were so many of the abusive, anti-data COVID restrictions.  For its part, the Trump administration shows no signs of slowing down.  I'll leave you with this:

This work is important:

This work is important:

Join TOWNHALL VIP today and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

