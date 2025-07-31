Fail: New Polls Show the Left's Pro-Illegal Immigration Agitation Isn't Working

Donald Trump won the 2024 election with a mandate on illegal immigration. He promised to shut down the previous administration's border crisis and to oversee mass deportations that target millions of new unlawful arrivals. He has largely achieved the first part of that pledge, with illegal crossings absolutely plummeting to a mere trickle. Border Patrol agents now have so few illegal immigrants to interdict that some of them have been detailed to assist with interior enforcement actions many miles from the border. The newly-signed 'Big Beautiful Law' contains enforcement resources and provisions that will help entrench this progress in a manner that cannot simply be reversed by a future pro-illegal immigration administration. These are undeniable and significant wins and fulfillments of campaign vows. As for the mass deportations, the administration has made clear that illegal immigrants who've committed additional crimes will be prioritized for removal.

In its recent, brazen, borderline-comical attempt to spin the data, CBS News actually confirmed that the overwhelming majority of those who've been deported thus far fall into that category:

Given per capita is usually done per-100,000 people, this is actually very convenient framing.



729 homicides per 100,000 is absolutely insane. Our cities with the highest homicide rates are at like 50 or 60 per 100,000.



It's crazy CBS thought this was some kind of dunk.… https://t.co/qFcRBaTtTK — Kostas Moros (@MorosKostas) July 18, 2025



Seventy-plus percent, a super-majority, of those who've been sent out of the country have been convicted criminal aliens. Team Trump is doing precisely what they said they would do. Trump's critics in the Democratic Party and 'news' media have been scrutinizing polling for months, hoping to find nuggets to cite in service of a narrative that the administration's "overreach" is denting support for their approach. Despite some evidence of erosion here and there, the narrative is fundamentally failing. Asked which political party is more trusted to handle illegal immigration, and immigration more generally, the response is very lopsided. Voters trust the party that favors the energetic enforcement of our laws, and distrust the party that rails against ICE while championing illegal immigrants and shrieking against deportations:

📊 WSJ POLL



Net Favorability

🔴 Republicans: -11

🔵 Democrats: -30 (lowest in 35 years)

——

Trust MORE to handle

🔴 Illegal immigration: R+24

🔴 Immigration: R+17

🔴 Inflation: R+10

🔴 Tariffs: R+7

🔴 Foreign policy: R+8

🔵 Vaccine policy: D+8

🔵 Healthcare: D+14 pic.twitter.com/LG7ZABTUPe — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) July 27, 2025



The latest Fox News poll contains two additional data points worth commenting on. Here's one of them:

After six months of pro-illegal immigration demagoguery and relentlessly negative narratives against ICE from the Left, public opinion…has not shifted a single point on this question: pic.twitter.com/XYyCSfVMSe — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) July 28, 2025



I underscored this point on television, while also pointing out that a majority of respondents say ICE's actions have been 'about right' or not aggressive enough thus far:

Zero movement in six months, despite the Left’s constant, high-decibel demagoguery and agitations: pic.twitter.com/i8d7MMcVp3 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) July 30, 2025



So after months of nonstop demagoguery and agitation against Trump and ICE -- while amplifying every deportation "outrage" or sob story (totally regardless of veracity) -- and with doxxing and attacks against federal agents skyrocketing, top-line public opinion on deportations hasn't budged. At all. Nearly six-in-ten say the US should boot out criminal aliens, with another three-in-ten saying this should apply to all illegal immigrants (other differently-worded polls show majority support for such across-the-board deportations). In total, approximately 90 percent support of the public supports mass deportations, with only about one-in-ten embracing what has effectively become the Democrats' extreme, anti-deportation stance. Among Hispanics, 60 percent favor mass deportations of criminal aliens. Less than a quarter of Latinos share Democrats' position. A majority of these voters (54 percent) support Trump's border enforcement. Wide swaths of Americans are sick and tired of seeing headlines like this:

Wisconsin teens would ‘still be alive’ if not for sanctuary policies protecting alleged drunk-driving illegal immigrant https://t.co/OpSNI7wp0D pic.twitter.com/WC2lxkWHRp — New York Post (@nypost) July 28, 2025



But the Left cannot help themselves, insisting that the real villains are federal agents, whom their radical base has been to doxxing and assaulting. Many elected Democrats would like to make these crimes easier, so they're engaged in anti-virtue-signaling stunts like this:

MASK BAN: The L.A. County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday voted 4—0, with one abstention, to direct county counsel to draft an ordinance that bars officers, including federal agents, from wearing masks, with limited exceptions such as for medical protection or during undercover… pic.twitter.com/c36CpFDAro — KTLA (@KTLA) July 30, 2025



Not long ago, these petty tyrants were doing things like mandating mask-wearing for everything that moved, including toddlers, with no regard for real science. A few years later, they're trying to ban mask-wearing for immigration officers trying to avoid deranged activists publicly posting their home addresses or disclosing where their children go to school. Fortunately, these clowns have no jurisdiction over federal agents, so this is just tribal posturing -- as were so many of the abusive, anti-data COVID restrictions. For its part, the Trump administration shows no signs of slowing down. I'll leave you with this:

NEW: DHS & ICE announce a massive new ICE recruitment campaign with incoming One Big Beautiful Bill funding & a theme of “Defend the Homeland”.



To attract applicants, ICE is offering:



- $50,000 signing bonus

- Student loan payments/forgiveness

- Law Enforcement Availability… pic.twitter.com/xOoF7O80V5 — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) July 29, 2025



This work is important:

ICE arrests over 200 illegal alien child sex offenders in Houston area in past 6 months https://t.co/E8EDCDDXa7 — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 28, 2025

