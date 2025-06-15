MN Dem Shooting Suspect's Wife Has Been Detained. The Contents of Her Car...
Tipsheet

MSNBC Shocked Army’s 250th Birthday Lacked 'Tense' or 'Dark, Malevolent Energy'

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | June 15, 2025 12:00 PM
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

MSNBC’s reaction to the U.S. Army’s 250th anniversary says everything you need to know about the left’s view of American patriotism. Instead of celebrating a historic milestone honoring the brave men and women who’ve defended America’s freedoms, MSNBC appeared to be bewildered that the event, which doubled as a 79th birthday celebration for President Donald Trump, wasn’t “tense” or filled with “dark, malevolent energy.”

During a segment that aired on Saturday, MSNBC hosts were nearly at a loss for words about the event's huge success, people's good time, and fun and light-heartedness. One of the panelists claimed that Trump rallies are often “tense” and was shocked to see that the 250th Army parade had the opposite energy. 

“I’m just surprised at the number of the people at the front of the parade who were watching, cheering and then would come and ask to take a selfie,” MSNBC’s Ali Velshi said. “This is a very different mood here. People seem to be going out of their way to say that they’re here to celebrate the Army’s 250th birthday.” 

Velshi appeared appalled that the event honored American troops who had sacrificed everything to fight for the United States. 

“It’s not dark, it’s not tense, it’s not amped up… it’s different,” Velshi continued. 

On Saturday, thousands of people poured into the nation’s capital to celebrate the Army’s birthday, waving flags, cheering on American troops, and showing the kind of patriotism the mainstream media, such as MSNBC, often sneers at. Unlike the “No Kings” protests that leftists organized to counterprotest Trump’s military celebration, the event was a genuine tribute to service, sacrifice, and the enduring spirit of freedom

