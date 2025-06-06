VIP
Dems Double Down on Terrorism
Former Obama State Dept. Spox Still Doesn't See Evidence of Biden's Mental Decline
What Jim Acosta Said at the End of His Lame DC Show Was...
FBI Thwarts Planned Bombing and Mass Shooting Rampage
Democrats Have Suddenly Become Interested in the Epstein Files – I Wonder Why?
Top Lawyer Shuts Down Elon Musk’s Explosive Claim About Trump and Epstein
'Corrupt As Hell': Trump Goes Off on The New York Times and Washington...
Tehran’s Nuclear Lies Unraveled by Iran’s Democratic Resistance
Trump Administration Blasts Boston Mayor's 'Sickening' Comments About ICE Agents
VIP
Rubio Imposed Sanctions on Three International Criminal Court Judges. Here's Why.
'People Will Die': Hakeem Jeffries, Chuck Schumer Cannot Handle This Bill
Noem Speaks Out on Ending This Controversial TSA Program
VIP
Here's What Jasmine Crockett Thinks Is Going to Help Her Party for 'This...
Four Democrat-Led States Urge the FDA to Lift Abortion Pill Restrictions
Tipsheet

Disgusting: Major Event in Texas Canceled Over Jihadist Threats

Guy Benson
Guy Benson | June 06, 2025 12:01 PM
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Former US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman, who served during the first Trump administration, has revealed a disturbing development out of Texas.  Friedman says a planned major conference, with more than 1,000 attendees expected, has now been canceled due to overwhelming threats of jihadist violence.  This comes against the backdrop of a string of recent violent attacks by pro-Hamas radicals inside the United States -- from an arson attack at the Pennsylvania Governor's mansion in April, to the murder of two Israeli embassy workers at a Jewish museum in Washington, DC, to the firebombing of peaceful demonstrators in Colorado on Sunday.  

And now, we learn this:

Advertisement


Details:

One of the largest pro-Israel events planned for 2025 has been indefinitely postponed, after escalating terror threats left organizers without a secure venue just days before it was set to begin. The Israel Summit — expected to draw more than 1,000 attendees from across the U.S. and via livestream has become the latest casualty of rising hostility toward public support for Israel in the United States. This year’s speaker lineup included Israeli Knesset members, former U.S. Ambassador David Friedman, former members of Congress, prominent media figures, rabbis, IDF veterans, and survivors of the October 7th Hamas massacre. Organizers had already been forced to relocate the Summit once, after the original venue in Dallas became unfeasible due to increased threat levels and an overwhelming security burden, with estimated costs in the hundreds of thousands of dollars. When it became clear that adequate protection could not be ensured, the decision was made to withdraw.

A second venue, secured just outside Dallas in cooperation with county officiala, initially agreed to implement the necessary security protocols. However, just four days before the event, that venue also pulled out — citing mounting external pressure and escalating safety concerns. Organizers say threats came from American-based, pro-Hamas jihadist groups that directly and indirectly called to “attack” the Summit and the private facility where it was to be held. Despite full cooperation and assistance from Texas law enforcement agencies, including the sheriff’s department, Texas state Rangers, and even the FBI, the decision was made to indefinitely postpone the event. "This was not a decision made lightly," organizers said. With over 1,000 tickets sold and a high-profile lineup of speakers, the Summit was meant to be a bold and timely declaration of support for Israel. But while the desire to stand with Israel was overwhelming, so were the threats. Every possible option was explored — yet no safe path forward remained, a reality the organizers say they never imagined would happen in the United States.

Recommended

FBI Thwarts Planned Bombing and Mass Shooting Rampage Jeff Charles
Advertisement

This is unacceptable. I'm struggling to understand how the "full cooperation" of Texas and federal law enforcement wasn't sufficient to protect a gathering like this.  Perhaps the scope of the burden just became too cost prohibitive for the hosts.  Whatever the reasons, it's intolerable that a peaceful gathering of Americans could be forced into cancellation because of terrorist threats.  It's relatively easy to say this, because I'm not personally responsible for the safety of 1,000 people, but it feels like this should have gone forward anyway.  Have heavily-armed security all over the place, then carry on.  Don't let Hamas supporters and jihadists impose a successful, violence-tinged heckler's veto upon a free gathering of free people in a free country.  They must not have that power.  

The fact that organizers concluded that they couldn't afford to adequately protect participants clearly speaks to the frightening nature of the threats.  Islamists and their allies have demonstrated their willingness to engage in violence to attack and punish people they hate -- especially American Jews.  A very dark reality.  Relatedly, in case you missed it, a Biden-appointed federal judge has held up the deportation of the Colorado assailant's family, who are reportedly illegally present in the US:

Advertisement


Astoundingly, in addition to USA Today publishing a puff piece about the medical school dreams of the accused terrorist's daughter being dashed by deportation, others on the Left are starting to rally around the anti-Semitic firebomber's family.  They're choosing to resist the Trump administration on this -- the latest in a series of breathtakingly stupid and morally bereft political decisions. I can scarcely believe they're actially doing this:


The leftist Attorney General of Colorado is on national television suggesting the terrorist's family may have an asylum claim?  They didn't come here seeking asylum, per reports; they are unlawful visa overstays.  They don't have a right to be here, especially after what their immediate family member just did.  A few more points on this, since we are evidently having this debate:

Advertisement


Our friend and colleague Katie Pavlich discussed all of these issues with me on the radio here:


I'll leave you with this, which seems like a much more worthwhile read than sob stories about the faux victimhood of a terrorist's family:

Tags: HAMAS ISRAEL TERRORISM TEXAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

FBI Thwarts Planned Bombing and Mass Shooting Rampage Jeff Charles
Top Lawyer Shuts Down Elon Musk’s Explosive Claim About Trump and Epstein Jeff Charles
'People Will Die': Hakeem Jeffries, Chuck Schumer Cannot Handle This Bill Rebecca Downs
It's One of the Most Brutal Swipes Directed at Karine Jean-Pierre. It's Also Totally True. Matt Vespa
Patriots Are the Losers in the Trump v. Musk Feud Kurt Schlichter
Biden's Border Nihilism Will Live Long After He Is Gone Victor Davis Hanson

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
FBI Thwarts Planned Bombing and Mass Shooting Rampage Jeff Charles
Advertisement