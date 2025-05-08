‘It Is Our Job to Destroy the United States,’ Says...

As we've been saying since October 7, 2023, "Students for Justice in Palestine" is a bona fide pro-terrorism hate group. They've made that clear for years, but their support for violently eradicating the Jewish state has kicked into high gear ever since their heroes in Hamas slaughtered 1,200 people. SJP instantly started celebrating the massacre, glorifying the terrorists, and preemptively agitating against any Israeli response. The completely dishonest and inaccurate "genocide" wailing was baked into the messaging from the get-go, against Israel's self-defense, and on behalf of the genocidal attackers. Due to heinous support for terrorism, rampant anti-Semitism, and atrocious actions since that day, various SJP chapters have been suspended or banned from numerous campuses across the country. Some of their leaders have been investigated by authorities.

The figures at the top of this campus movement have been repeatedly exposed as profoundly hateful and openly supportive of violence. Almost without exception, they loathe not only Israel, but the West and Western values -- very much including the United States of America. When they tell us their objective is the complete destruction of Western Civilization, and when they join forces with the explicitly anti-American dirtbag Left, believe them. Understand what they're really about. This is not just about Jews or the state of Israel. It never has been. Here's yet another piece of evidence, for the record:

Temple University Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) President Rishi Arun during a Panel Honoring Cop-Killer Mumia Abu-Jamal: It Is Our Job to Destroy the U.S.; Samidoun Official Mohammed Khatib: Liberating Palestine Will Help Dismantle America pic.twitter.com/i3DszQMEzm — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) May 6, 2025



Amid a torrent of ugly rhetoric, SJP's president at Temple University in Philadelphia spells it out as clear as day: "It is our job to destroy imperialism, destroy the United States, and destroy capitalism," Rishi Arun says, as his fellow radicals nod along, with one woman snapping her fingers in agreement. "We will do it by organizing that actively undermines and destabilizes the legitimacy and the power of [the United States]," he adds, "and the power and legitimacy of capitalism." Another man on the pro-cop-killing, pro-terrorism Zoom call -- an official at an international "pro-Palestinian" organization called Samidoun -- is just as open and brazen: "If Palestine is liberated, this is a nail to dismantle the United States of America." A third activist cheers the killing of Israeli soldiers, employing identical language the hard Left uses to demonize law enforcement officers here at home. "When a red triangle goes above an Israeli soldier's head, and a pig gets iced, we know that is a victory." The leftist-Islamist coalition is at work from coast to coast:

‘Death To The Police’: Antifa Mob Takes Over University Building, Lights Fires Over Gaza War https://t.co/7cZ83xVBoi — IJR (@TheIJR) May 6, 2025



These people do not want "peace," nor are they "anti-war." They are anti-peace and pro-war, and want their side to win. They do not oppose "genocide." They do not actually think there's an Israel-caused "famine" in Gaza. They aren't interested in a "ceasefire," or coexistence of Jews and Muslims in the Middle East. They want the Jewish state obliterated, the Jews killed or ethnically cleansed, and an Islamist takeover of the territory. And they're advocating and agitating for all this from within the United States with the specific and stated goal of America being next. 'I'm not Jewish,' or 'Israel should deal with its own problems' are not relevant arguments against supporting Israel. Israel does a lot of our (and the West's) necessary dirty, difficult work in the region against dangerous fanatics. Crucially, their enemies are our enemies. And many of their supporters are living in our midst. Increasingly, they're not even trying to hide it. Others, however, lie. Endlessly. I'll leave you with even more examples of how much they lie, omit and distort (language warning):

CBS News allows Mahdawi to portray himself as a man of peace. Nothing about how he was investigated by the FBI for talking about killing Jews while shopping for guns. Nothing about his refusal to condemn 10/7, and his harassment of pro-Israel students at Columbia. https://t.co/FXiTMBJI5Y — David Bernstein (@ProfDBernstein) May 6, 2025