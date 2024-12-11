Guess What Police Found in the Home of 'Pro-Palestinian' Student Leaders?

Students for Justice in Palestine is a pro-terrorism, anti-Semitic organization. When 1,200 Jewish civilians were wantonly slaughtered by Hamas on October 7, SJP celebrated and glorified the attacks. The national organization put out propaganda featuring paraglider imagery, a reference to one way in which terrorists infiltrated Israeli territory to murder, rape, and kidnap. Various SJP chapters have also disgraced themselves with ghoulish actions in the ensuing months -- resulting in some being disbanded and shut down -- which brings us to an investigation out of George Mason University in Northern Virginia. Police searched the home of two local SJP leaders amid allegations of criminal activity. We'll get to what they allegedly found, but first, here's the background:

A group of student radicals defaced George Mason’s student center in August, spray painting messages that warned of a "student intifada." In its coverage of the incident, the Washington Post wrote that "activists spray-painted words on Wilkins Plaza outside the university’s Johnson Center." Those activists caused thousands of dollars in damage, a felony in the state of Virginia, and police suspect the SJP leaders, sisters Jena and Noor Chanaa, led the group of vandals. Weeks after the incident, in November, a county judge granted a warrant—which is under seal until February, according to a Fairfax County court representative—allowing police to seize electronics from the Chanaa family home.

When the cops showed up with a warrant, this is what they encountered:

When officers entered the Chanaa family home, they found firearms—modern weapons, not antiques—as well as scores of ammunition and foreign passports, all of which sat in plain view, according to court documents obtained by the Free Beacon and sources familiar with the investigation. They also found pro-terror materials, including Hamas and Hezbollah flags and signs that read "death to America" and "death to Jews," according to court documents and sources familiar.

"Death to America" and "death to Jews." Subtle. They rail against "Zionists" in public, but we all know what they really mean. And they aren't exactly hiding it, either:

Under Jena and Noor's leadership, George Mason’s chapter of SJP has endorsed Hamas and its "martyrs." In a statement issued two days after the Oct. 7 attack, the group lauded the "liberation of the Palestinian people" and endorsed "the right to resist for Palestinians living under the zionist occupation." It said "Palestinian resistance fighters" mobilized "into surrounding occupied areas" on Oct. 7, "reclaiming land and settlements considered illegal" in the name of "decolonization." "Decolonization entails the struggle for liberation of a colonized people from the grasp of their colonizers," the statement read. "This struggle for the much-sought after liberation from the colonizer is not meant to be metaphysical—but material." "Every Palestinian is a civilian even if they hold arms. A settler is an aggressor, a soldier, and an occupier even if they are lounging on our occupied beaches."

These are outright terrorism supporters, and one wonders if they were moving to join the growing list of terrorism supporters graduating into the ranks of actual violent terrorists, given the arsenal discovered by police. Lest there was any doubt, the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) has defended these radicals and denounced the investigation into them. The leader of CAIR, as a relevant reminder, has publicly praised Hamas' Jew slaughter. CAIR and SJP are terrorism defenders, in plain sight. They have no place in a civilized society. They are un-American and run by bigots. Meanwhile, examples of threats of violence and actual violence continue to pile up from the "pro-Palestinian" crowd:

BREAKING: San Francisco Hillel, a center for Jewish life serving university students across the city, was vandalized with "Khaybar" last night.



Khaybar refers to when Muslims in 628 CE slaughtered every Jew. This is a direct threat against the Jewish community in SF. pic.twitter.com/yvy01QhXQ4 — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) December 10, 2024

BREAKING: An Israeli-American man was mowed down by a Palestinian in California.



The Palestinian hurled insults at the Israeli-American and blocked he and his friends from getting into a taxi before the assailant jumped in his car and ran them down. pic.twitter.com/WJ7JcgSR4c — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) December 9, 2024