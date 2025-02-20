Pritzker's Nazi Germany Remark Prompts Backlash From Illinois Republicans

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker prompted instant backlash from Republicans during his joint budget and state of the state address on Wednesday when he compared the Trump administration to Nazis.

“Here’s what I’ve learned — the root that tears apart your house’s foundation begins as a seed — a seed of distrust and hate and blame,” Pritzker said. “The seed that grew into a dictatorship in Europe a lifetime ago didn’t arrive overnight. It started with everyday Germans mad about inflation and looking for someone to blame.”

If those listening thought he was “overreacting,” he asked them to consider that “it took the Nazis one month, three weeks, two days, eight hours and 40 minutes to dismantle a constitutional republic.”

“All I’m saying is that when the five-alarm fire starts to burn, every good person better be ready to man a post with a bucket of water if you want to stop it from getting out of control,” he continued. “Tyranny requires your fear and your silence and your compliance. Democracy requires your courage. So gather your justice and humanity, Illinois, and do not let the tragic spirit of despair overcome us when our country needs us the most.”

After Pritzker exited the chamber, an audibly upset state Rep. Jeff Keicher (R-Sycamore) said he was “personally offended that I had to sit here and repeatedly hear the governor of this state accuse members of my party as being Nazis in a lazy trope to launch a national campaign.” Keicher said the governor should instead focus on fixing the “debt-ridden” state’s finances. “I think the Republican caucus of both the House and the Senate deserve an apology from the governor,” Keicher said. Other Republicans sent statements voicing outrage. “The most alarming part of today’s address wasn’t just the bad math, it was the outright dangerous rhetoric,” state Rep. Jed Davis (R-Yorkville) said. “The Governor comparing everyday Americans concerned about border security to Nazis is appalling.” Cook County Republican Party Chairman Sean Morrison weighed in, too, writing “by engaging in such incendiary comparisons, Pritzker not only disrespects the over 2.75 million hardworking Illinoisans who have voted for Trump, but he also trivializes one of history’s darkest chapters.” When a reporter Wednesday asked Pritzker “how is not an insult to half the American public who voted for Trump when you’re talking about Trump being a Nazi?” Pritzker immediately shot back that “those words never came out of my mouth. That is not true.” (WTTW)