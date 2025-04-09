MSNBC Guest Goes on Incoherent, Deranged Rant on Why Kamala Harris Lost

The identitarian Left is going to try to turn the thesis of this rant into quasi-religious canon, so it's worth pushing back every time. There are many reasons why Kamala Harris lost the 2024 election: First and foremost, she was representing the failed and unpopular status quo of the Biden-Harris administration, from which voters were ready and eager to move on. In fact, she famously couldn't name a single decision she'd have made differently than the incumbent, who was forced out of the race after Democrats' gaslighting about his condition blew up on a debate stage, forcing them to nullify their primary election. 'More of the same, but with synthetic so-called joy' wasn't exactly a hot seller with voters, as it turned out. Go figure.

Secondly, she represented a toxic brand of woke ideology that was seen as too extreme by mainstream America. When she unsuccessfully ran for president in the 2020 cycle, she adopted every radical position she could muster, reflexively pandering to the hard Left of her party's base at every turn. These panders caught up with her in 2024, as voters were introduced to her support for taxpayer-funded sex change operations for illegal immigrants, which became a heuristic for her extremism. People didn't want more Biden, and they didn't want someone even more left-wing than Biden. Harris represented both of those things. Third, Harris and her running mate were cringeworthy phonies. Her vapidness and his weirdness didn't translate well. But don't tell any of that to this man, who seems to think he knows the real reason why voters rejected Harris last November:

MSNBC’s Eddie Glaude launches unhinged, self-righteous rant blasting Trump supporters as racist:



Says 78M Americans who voted for Trump would rather “destroy the Republic” than "elect a black woman." pic.twitter.com/E4oHMmQwnz — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 8, 2025



This Princeton professor and MSNBC regular told the audience exactly what they wanted to hear by asserting that 78 million Americans would rather "destroy the republic" than elect a black woman. It was the bigotry -- all that racism and sexism -- that did Democrats in we're told. And we can't advance until we "grapple with" that invented reality. Setting aside what a warped and ugly mentality believing this requires, it's actually an appealing explanation for "progressives" and identity obsessives because it actually allows them to avoid grappling with the real reasons for their loss, while luxuriating in their morally-superior judgment of everyone else. We couldn't have won because of their bigotry is an avoidance of responsibility. Indeed, it's a twisted mindset that helps explain why they lost, and could continue to lose, as Van Jones recently conceded:

CNN's Van Jones admits that the Democrat Party is in complete shambles



"We're screwed-- defending a broken status quo and offending most of the country turns out is not as popular as my party thought it was gonna be."pic.twitter.com/M7ymabQYSc — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 10, 2025



Democrats are "offending most people in the country, calling everybody sexist and racist and transphobic and every other name -- and then say 'please follow us.' That's not a good strategy, folks," Jones said last month. He might want to have a word with this Glaude character. Is Jones doing the wrong sort of "grappling," Eddie? Or is Jones describing precisely why Glaude's racial scolding is insulting and counter-productive? A few more points that explode the basis of his screed: This country elected Barack Obama twice. He won handily. The notion that our society is just too racist to stomach Kamala Harris makes no sense, especially because a major reason Trump won each time is that substantial numbers of Obama voters switched over and supported him. Did these people suddenly become re-racist? Come on.

Also, it is widely accepted among nearly all Democrats that Joe Biden was rightly dragooned out of the race because he would have lost the election far worse than Harris did. Biden, the ancient, translucently white man, was on track to get pummeled by Trump. Harris replacing him made the ticket more competitive. How does that reality factor into the racism/sexism story here, Eddie? Finally, one of the most significant statistical takeaways from the 2024 election is that Trump gained substantially among voters of color. And naturalized immigrants. And young people. These gains are the story of his victory. They are also incompatible with the "bigots!" sneering seen above. Barack Obama attempted similar chiding of young black men, suggesting it was their bigotry that was fueling their drift toward the Republicans. That lecturing also didn't work. Imagine that. In any case, I'll leave you with some new evidence that Democrats may be gearing up to give their defeated candidate another shot:

📊 2028 National Primary Polling



DEM

🔵 Harris 48%

🔵 AOC 15%

🔵 Newsom 10%

🔵 Shapiro 9%

🔵 Whitmer 6%

🔵 Moore 3%

🔵 Smith 2%

——

GOP

🔴 Vance 36%

🔴 Trump Jr. 31%

🔴 DeSantis 13%

🔴 Ramaswamy 6%

🔴 Rubio 6%@overtoninsights | 3/24-28 | RVshttps://t.co/SV7NzH42N2 pic.twitter.com/Eo6dc7fsW0 — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) April 7, 2025



Incidentally, this same survey also shows that if voters were given a 2024 do-over opportunity, would elect Trump over Harris again. But that if the 22nd Amendment were changed, allowing third terms for presidents, Barack Obama would beat Donald Trump. Maybe people like Eddie need to scream 'sexism' louder than 'racism.' That'll certainly help their party's bad and worsening problem with male voters.