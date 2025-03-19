AG Bondi Issued a Five-Word Warning to the Tesla Terrorists
This Lawmaker Is the Best Gift Democrats Have Given to Republicans

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | March 19, 2025 4:15 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) might be one of the biggest gifts the Democratic Party has bestowed upon the GOP since AOC.

Crockett has made quite a name for herself after taking office in 2023. She has been known for her grandstanding antics and pugilistic approach to political discourse. Unfortunately for her and her party, she is not nearly as good at this game as she would like.

Crockett is one of several lawmakers on both sides of the aisle who appear far more concerned with getting attention and clicks on social media than with pushing actual policy. But her fixation on political theater might actually be doing more harm to her party than good.

The lawmaker is known for using profanity and making provocative comments. She referred to President Donald Trump “Putin’s hoe.” When a reporter asked what message she had for X owner Elon Musk, she told him to “f*** off.”

Sure, some people do like a more forceful delivery among politicians. After all, Trump is the president, right? But the difference is that Trump often tempers his aggressive style with humor, and he actually gets results.

Crockett is a prime example of what James Brown calls “Talkin’ Loud and Sayin’ Nothing.”

The lawmaker has also participated in various stunts that induced weapons-grade levels of cringe. Just recently, she was in the ridiculous “Choose Your Fighter” TikTok video that various leftists put together in the bizarre hope that it might get people to start supporting Democrats again.

The video was so embarrassing that even Democratic Sen. John Fetterman called it out, which didn’t make Crockett too happy.

She also cut another cringe music video on the day that Trump addressed a joint session of Congress. The footage showed her dancing to Kendrick Lamar’s “They Not Like Us.”

This could reinforce narratives that Democrats are more interested in performative resistance than addressing pressing issues like inflation or immigration, which polls show are top voter concerns—further eroding trust in the party’s direction.

Considering Democrats’ abysmal polling numbers, folks like Crockett are the last thing the party needs. This is the crux of the matter.

Crockett’s antics might be entertaining, but they will certainly not translate into more votes for Democrats. Indeed, her personality is so off-putting that it is more likely to push people away from the left than attract them. But, as Napoleon Bonaparte said, “Never interrupt your enemy when they are making a mistake.”

