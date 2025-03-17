Is Liz Cheney in Trouble After Biden's Autopen Use?

President Donald Trump has noticed former President Joe Biden signed a number of executive orders and pardons with his autopen, even trolling by posting a new photo of presidential portraits over the weekend.

But given Biden's failing mental faculties, which got worse in the final year of his presidency, Trump is questioning the validity of the signatures and declaring them void.

"The 'Pardons' that Sleepy Joe Biden gave to the Unselect Committee of Political Thugs, and many others, are hereby declared VOID, VACANT, AND OF NO FURTHER FORCE OR EFFECT, because of the fact that they were done by Autopen. In other words, Joe Biden did not sign them but, more importantly, he did not know anything about them! The necessary Pardoning Documents were not explained to, or approved by, Biden. He knew nothing about them, and the people that did may have committed a crime," Trump posted on Truth Social early Monday. "Therefore, those on the Unselect Committee, who destroyed and deleted ALL evidence obtained during their two year Witch Hunt of me, and many other innocent people, should fully understand that they are subject to investigation at the highest level. The fact is, they were probably responsible for the Documents that were signed on their behalf without the knowledge or consent of the Worst President in the History of our Country, Crooked Joe Biden!"

Q: "On the Biden autopen. Are those executive orders, those pardons...now null and void?"



Pres. Trump: "I think so. It’s not my decision. That’ll be up to a court. But I would say that they’re null and void because I’m sure Biden didn’t have any idea that it was taking place." pic.twitter.com/p0a9AqRbck — CSPAN (@cspan) March 17, 2025

No word yet from those who Biden pardoned, like Liz Cheney, Hunter Biden, Dr. Fauci, General Mark Milley and others, about whether the pardons will stand up in court.