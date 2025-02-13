Caught on Camera: Islamist Nurses Fired for Threatening to Kill Patients in Australia

This disturbing story comes to us from Down Under, where two nurses were caught on camera stating that not only would they refuse to treat Israeli patients -- they'd actively kill them. "The clip was shared by content creator Max Veifer speaking to Ahmad Rashad Nadir and Sarah Abu Lebdeh, both of whom have been confirmed to be health workers from Bankstown Hospital in Sydney's south-west," according to Australia's ABC News. "It is one of several videos on Mr Veifer's account that feature conversations with people in different parts of the world — mainly the Middle East — on the app Chatruletka, which connects users with others at random." So this Israeli man was randomly connected to two medical professionals in Australia via a chat app, and as soon as they learned he was Israeli, the violent, bigoted language started to flow:

"I'm so upset that you're Israeli," Mr Nadir says. "Eventually you're going to get killed and go to Jahannam, inshallah." When Mr Veifer asks why he is going to be killed, Ms Abu Lebdeh comes into the frame of the video. "It's Palestine's country, not your country, you piece of sh*t," she says. Ms Abu Lebdeh says that his "time will come" and that he will die, before her words are beeped out in the video. "When your time comes, I want you to remember my face so you can understand you will die the most disgusting death," she says, before adding that she won't treat Israelis. "I won't treat them, I will kill them," she says. Mr Nadir then tells Mr Veifer he sends Israelis to Jahannam as he makes a threatening gesture. "You have no idea how many Israeli dog[s] came to this hospital and I send them to Jahannam," he says.

"Jahannam," as you may have guessed, is 'hell' in Arabic. Mr. Nadir also lied about being a doctor in the video. When the clip went viral, an understandable outcry arose, resulting in the identification of the two pro-terrorism anti-Semitic nurses. The male nurse's lawyer attempted some early damage control:

Solicitor Mohamad Sakr, representing Mr Nadir, said that his client had sent a "very sincere apology to not only that individual, but to the Jewish community as a whole". "He understands what has happened, he is trying to make amends for what has happened," Mr Sakr said. "He has never appeared before the court in relation to any criminal matters. He is a person of prior good character. It is unfortunate to find himself in a situation like this."

He doesn't "find himself in a situation like this." He placed himself in this situation, along with his JIhadista colleague, by proudly threatening to kill Israeli patients. The supposed contrition is a result of getting caught. And it didn't work. Both of them been fired, with one top official vowing that the two will never work in the healthcare industry again. The family of the female bigot (who is now playing the victim) isn't handling the controversy well, it seems:

Claire Lehmann, an Australian writer, reflects on this appalling episode in her country:

You can see the trust breaking down in real time in the faces of our health bureaucrats. In a press conference on the morning of Wednesday 12 Feb, the NSW Health Minister Ryan Park can be seen as visibly angry as he described the nurses' behaviour as "vile and disgusting," emphasising they will "never, ever, ever" work for NSW Health again. Holding back tears, the NSW Health Secretary opened her statement saying that "never in her wildest dreams" did she think she would have to address the media about staff threatening to murder patients. Yet while the emotion of these leaders is real, it is unlikely we will get complete honesty about what has happened here. The nurses responsible for bringing the NSW Health system into disrepute are from a minority group themselves. Referring to "Jahannam", the Arabic word for hell, and wearing a hijab, both of them speak the language of Islam. And the incident occurs against a backdrop of escalating antisemitism in Australia that has now entered the realm of domestic terrorism. From the mob chanting "Where's the Jews" at the Sydney Opera House less than 48 hours after the October 7 massacre, to the discovery of a caravan of explosives intended for a Sydney synagogue in January 2025, what began as street demonstrations has metastasised into organised terror. The NSW Nurses Scandal forces us to confront an uncomfortable, but urgent, question: If one group of Australians cannot safely access public healthcare—a basic right and necessity—can we still claim to be a "successful" multicultural society? That we are multicultural is a fact. The the claim we are successful is now under doubt. The reality today is that any Australian who is Jewish, appears Jewish, has a Jewish name, or simply supports Israel, may experience hesitancy when visiting a public hospital. For the first time in our history, Australians will have to consider the ethnic and political beliefs of their healthcare workers. Again, this is unprecedented. It represents a fundamental shift. The mateship ethos that defines Australian identity rests on a simple truth: we look after each other. We support Medicare because we believe in equal treatment for all. Never before have Australians had to worry about what clan, race, or political group their nurse belongs to. Such tribal considerations are alien to our culture. The shock in our health officials' faces reveals how deeply this has breached the social compact.

How many Australians -- Jewish or otherwise -- are now wondering how deep this problem runs? The nurses' anti-Semitism was so ingrained and casual that they were willing to spew it on camera. One wonders what they might discuss in private, amongst themselves. And how that may impact medical care, or other services in society. There's no reason to believe this vile hatred is limited to just two employees:

Consider some of the other scenes out emerging from Australia since October 7, 2023. Virtually every other Western country has witnessed countless similar disgraces, including our own (the 'gassing' chant has been disputed, but that feels like a technicality):

Back at home, we have another infamous Islamist repeating the same Hamas chant. This is someone who attempted to murder a famous author (who'd rankled Islamists with his writings) on a public stage, stabbing him at an event. Of course he's on the side of Hamas. Very on brand:

I'll leave you with some needed words of clarity:

